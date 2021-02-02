If all goes well, Gretchen Perbix will make growing pear trees more sustainable.
Perbix, of Sweetland Orchard in Webster, was awarded a $22,594 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration grant, for her project which involves the growing and evaluating of perry and dessert pears on a tall spindle system (trellis-type structure).
In terms of economic sustainability, Perbix said it’s not sustainable to plant a tree that will not bear fruit for 15-20 years. Many fruit growers are also unable to afford to sit on an investment for that long. If it was more profitable, Perbix said there would be more pears on the market, and a wider variety of pears would be grown.
The objective of this three-year project is to establish, grow and evaluate a dessert and perry pear high-density planting. The project will be assessed in terms of hardiness, growth, disease and preciosity. Key findings will indicate if the root stock/variety combination is hardy, how well the trees are suited for the tall spindle high-density system, and if the trees yield a crop in year three. Demonstrating the feasibility of the tall spindle planting system is important too, as the planting systems crop earlier and generate higher yields per acre than conventional systems.
Perbix planted 10 perry varieties and 10 dessert varieties, three of which she already grows, last spring so she is eager to see if they will make it out of the winter. There’s two parts of the project, evaluating the growing system and evaluating the varieties.
Though she has heard of MDA’s grant program before, Perbix didn’t always think it applied to her. After looking at other previous projects, she thought her idea would fit well. The application process includes a detailed proposal with a schedule, budget and a letter from the technical expert they were matched with.
“This grant program is kind of a neat one, it gives farmers the opportunity to say ‘I have an interest that might be profitable, it’s something I’m interested in with some kind of environmental aspect,” said Perbix.
According to the MDA, the projects explore sustainable agriculture practices and systems that could make farming more profitable, resource efficient and personally satisfying. The program has granted more than $4.3 million to Minnesota farmers over its 30-year history.
“The projects presented are great examples of the innovative ideas Minnesota farmers and researchers are exploring and testing to make farming in Minnesota more productive and sustainable, and I’ve been a long-time supporter of them, said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.
Perbix is essentially trying to grow smaller pear trees, something growers have been doing with apple trees for years.
“If I can get them to fruit sooner, that will also help limit size, as the resources will go to fruit production rather than growing wood,” said Perbix.
A sustainable opportunity
Over the course of this year, Perbix will finish up the rest of the trellises and gently bend the branches down horizontally, part of the way she plans to induce the trees to fruit earlier. She will also measure the trees to see how much they are growing, scout the plants for disease as different varieties are more susceptible than others. She isn’t too concerned about how much they have grown as of right now, because she just wants to be sure the root systems are established.
“It’ll be really interesting to me to see how long they grow this summer, if I can get those growing that’ll be very exciting to me,” said Perbix.
Whenever growers set out to grow perennial tree fruit, Perbix said it takes awhile to get results. The trees were planted in 2020, and work will continue in 2021. If she gets fruit off the trees, Perbix said she would be thrilled. In the meantime, she will assess the growing process.
In terms of the dwarfing system, she said growing fruit in five years is kind of crazy. It’s more common to find it taking 15-20 years.
When Perbix bought the orchard in 2010, she began looking at ways to increase the yields coming off the traditional-looking acreage, just as row crop farmers do.
After the orchard received its license to sell hard cider in 2012, the idea to implement the spindle system on pear trees developed. Perbix said she was also interested in the wide variety of apples and pears.
“It started with 50 different varieties when we bought [the orchard] and currently we have 100. It’s very, very fun, [all the varieties] taste different, are colored beautifully and have different shapes,” said Perbix.
Though the added varieties bring to some risks since they aren’t typically grown in Minnesota, Perbix feels OK with taking that risk as a young grower, but many apple growers typically stick with the varieties developed by the University of Minnesota, which Perbix admits is a smart way to go about it because there is no question if they will survive the winters and they taste great.