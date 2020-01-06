BLOOMING PRAIRIE — One of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group’s most unorthodox fundraisers has also become one of its most lucrative, with Saturday’s Coyotes “Fur” Cancer hunt on track to bring in roughly $29,000 for the organization.
Starting before the sun and bringing in the last of their catch just after dark, hunters collected 13 coyotes whose furs will be sold to benefit the group’s Community Fund, which goes to help cover travel and other expenses for area residents battling cancer.
This year marks the third annual event, and those involved say it continues to grow and surpass expectations each winter — raising $18,000 in 2018, then $25,000 the second time around. This January, organizer Craig Anderson said the turnout was a surprise due to a slow start selling tickets.
“Then, last week everybody started buying them,” he explained, of the entry fee for the hunt and raffle tickets for the evening soup supper at the Blooming Prairie Cue Company. “My helpers were out there hitting the pavement.”
Among those volunteers were 13-year-old Jack Bruns and his sister, Maggie. The former was also active during the hunt, going out with one of the groups and helping bring in a coyote for the fundraiser.
“We call him Trapper Jack,” laughed Elliott Herdina, who’s been putting on the event with Anderson since its inception.
“I’m pretty sure Jack was the youngest hunter out there,” Anderson added. “He just started coyote hunting with us.”
New help on board
In addition to Anderson and Herdina — who came up with the idea for the fundraiser after losing two members of their hunting group to cancer, and following Anderson’s wife’s diagnosis — Dustin Doocy came on board to help run Coyotes “Fur” Cancer this time around.
Doocy noted that his wife is involved with the Cancer Group and, being a hunter himself, it made sense to help out with the event. In preparation for the big day, he helped sell merchandise and tickets, and also brought in donations for the fundraiser’s silent auction, which also takes place during the soup supper.
“I travel quite a bit for my job, so I tried to hit some spots on the outskirts,” Doocy said, of putting up signs and spreading the word across the region.
This year, he added that there were hunters from around Minnesota and even northern Iowa. He also added that, as the event has become more established, donations have been easier to secure.
“Once people see that the money is staying in the area, it’s easier to ask for donations and raffle prizes,” he explained.
Back to the community
Although the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group also donates to the Eagles Cancer Telethon and the research-focused Hormel Institute in Austin, Anderson said it was important to him when starting Coyotes “Fur” Cancer to have all proceeds go to the organization’s Community Fund.
Group member Cheri Krejci noted that there has been a significant increase in requests for assistance from the fund over the last few months, adding that usage typically comes in waves.
“Since September when our auction was, we’ve given out over $12,000 worth of parking passes, gas cards, utility bills and different forms of help,” she explained, adding that the group tries to help residents battling cancer across the region, not just in Blooming Prairie. “Right now, it seems like there’s a lot of need.”
She added that the group is able to keep up with demand because of events like Coyotes “Fur” Cancer.
“I didn’t think that they could outdo last year, but they did,” she said, noting that the dinner and raffle at the Cue Company brought in a full house. “There were so many people there I didn’t know and that’s a really good thing. They’re branching out and introducing other people to our group and what we do.”
Anderson in turn thanked all his volunteers and said he and Gail were especially grateful to Doocy for coming on board to help run the show this time around.
“My biggest thing now is we would like to get a few more local coyote hunting groups to come on board,” said Anderson, looking forward to next January.
Celebrating 20 years of the Cancer Group
In the meantime, Krejci added that this is the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group’s 20th year in operation and said they hope to make it a big one. In addition to Coyotes “Fur” Cancer, the landmark anniversary kicks off this month with a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 — the same weekend as the Eagles Cancer Telethon.
“The telethon is Jan. 18 and 19, and we usually make our donation on Saturday night,” said Krejci, adding that the amount is a secret for now.
The pancake breakfast will also be the first opportunity for residents to purchase tickets to the group’s designer purse bingo, which will take place this spring. Tickets are $30 and include 10 games. Last year, Krejci said they sold out within two weeks. Admission to the pancake breakfast is a freewill donation, and the event will take place at the Pizza Cellar, 302 Main St. E. in Blooming Prairie.