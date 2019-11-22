OWATONNA — Plugging in her decorations for a trial run the week before Thanksgiving, Kathy Knutson got an unexpected customer through her drive-in light show on Havana Road.
“That’s alright, come on in!” she said, viewing the headlights from the comfort of her kitchen table.
Cathy Lindekugel, friend and founder of Helping Paws of Southern MN, laughed. “You got a customer!”
“I call them customers,” Knutson explained, although guests to the “Havana Lights” display don’t have to pay. The only ask is that they consider making a donation to Helping Paws, a local organization that helps rescue, spay and neuter stray cats.
While Knutson has been decorating her home for years, it was only in 2018 that she began allowing passers-by to drive through to her back yard, where they can make a loop through the lights or pause to watch a dancing display synced up to Christmas music.
At the same time, she also teamed up with Lindekugel — who had recently helped spay and neuter some 14 barn cats on Knutson’s property — to make the display into a fundraiser for Helping Paws.
“I have a mailbox with a lock on it where they can put money in the back, and then I have two garbage cans donated by Skjeveland where they can put cat and dog food, litter, anything,” explained Knutson.
She added that donations don’t have to be store-bought. The organization frequently attends craft shows, and is always looking for handmade goods to sell. Knutson added that visitors can also donate gently-used, secondhand beds and other pet gear.
‘We are their voice’
Helping Paws uses any food and accessories when taking in recently spayed or neutered pets for a few days of recuperation, and also sometimes donates it to residents in need of items for their own furry friends.
“Occasionally, there will be people who can’t afford cat or dog food,” explained Knutson. According to Lindekugel, any money raised by Helping Paws goes primarily toward veterinary costs.
Lindekugel said she started trapping, spaying and neutering stray cats a few years back, after a particularly tough spring volunteering with the Humane Society, finding a number of abandoned kittens left for dead in the cold around town.
“I started thinking, there’s got to be a way to get ahead of this so that we’re not reacting all the time. We have to be proactive,” she explained.
Now, after meeting Knutson and other volunteers, the organization has grown and is on track to get 501©(3) nonprofit status before the end of the year, which will open up doors for grants and other funding opportunities.
Because trapping, neutering and releasing stray cats can be difficult in the city, Lindekugel said that Helping Paws generally focuses on rural areas where large populations of feral felines also tend to be more common.
“We cater towards the farms and country homes that have cats that keep having babies and babies,” said Lindekugel. “In general, the country seems to have more big populations of cats.”
After spaying or neutering a barn cat, Helping Paws generally releases it back to its home. Knutson said after her female barn cats were spayed, she noticed a positive uptick in their behavior, which she attributes to not needing to give birth so frequently.
“They just seem so happy now that they’re not having babies twice a year, and my cats are getting older, too,” said Knutson. “Some of them toward the end would have [a litter] and then walk away from them because they didn’t want them.”
“We are their voice,” added Lindekugel. “It’s a problem that only humans can solve. Cats aren’t going to fix it because they have instincts.”
Bigger and brighter
The 2018 “Havana Lights” fundraiser brought in roughly $1,600 for Helping Paws, in addition to myriad in-kind donations, and Lindekugel said she was getting nonstop calls last spring from people reporting nearby strays.
After the first year, Knutson added that she’s been getting additional light donations as well from family and friends, making this year’s show an even bigger affair then its pilot run.
“My neighbor donated five of his blow molds to me this year, and my niece gave me a bunch of lights,” she noted. Blow molds are the over 80 light-up figurines of snowmen, Santa Claus and others arrayed around the yard. “I also added a 20-foot mega tree. That’s new, that’s got 1,200 lights on it. We added more lights to our outbuildings.”
The house is also trimmed with massive colorful bulbs, which Knutson said was an addition. She noted that she’s tried to add in more color this time around.
“I also added another dancing show in the back. A lot of people would sit out on the road and watch the [front yard show], but I was always afraid for traffic coming through, so I added another one in the back,” Knutson added, of a couple light displays that sync up with Christmas music on speakers. “They can sit out there in the back and listen to the music.”
Apart from Knutson’s one early visitor — who got a sneak peek at this year’s set-up — the “Havana Lights” display will open to the public on Thanksgiving and run through New Year’s. The decorations will be lit up from dusk to 10 p.m. each night at 2048 Havana Road, located just east of the intersection with Bixby Road in Owatonna.
Other fundraisers for Helping Paws are coming up this Monday, Nov. 25, with a Lularoe bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Club, located at 126 Vine St. There will also be a wooden sign make and take at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Elks Club.
Lindekugel added that she will be at the club from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday now through December — and possibly into January — selling crafts and pet accessories. For more information, visit “Helping Paws of Southern MN” on Facebook.
More information on the lights display can be found on the “Havana Lights” Facebook page or at www.havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights.