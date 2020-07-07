Normally during this time of year, the Owatonna Arts Center would be abuzz with children on a break from school, and taking a different sort of class during the summer.
This year, as the center begins to reopen slowly with limits on the number of visitors to the gallery, a full slate of opportunities hasn’t yet been possible.
As an alternative, the center, through its community hub is partnering with another area organization that has had to make some major adjustments during the pandemic. According to Executive Director Michelle Redman, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota started matching “Bigs” and “Littles” again in early June. However, there are still limits on what adult mentors and their youth mentees can do together.
“We’re again allowing our ‘Bigs’ and ‘Littles’ to see each other in person with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control,” said Redman, adding that in-person visits were still being limited to outdoor activities for the month of June. “Visits could include bike rides and walks, along with virtual meetings.”
During the spring, being able to meet and do activities together online was one of the primary means through which mentors and mentees kept in touch — and Redman said it continues to be a popular way of seeing each other safely during the pandemic.
In order to give each pair something to create together, or apart, the arts center reached out to BBBS last month and found funding to create 300 take-home art totes for “Littles” in Owatonna.
Having secured donations from area businesses and the center’s own endowment fund — helped in large part by membership dues — Arts Center Creative Director Silvan Durben has ordered materials and said he hopes to drop the finished bags off at BBBS in mid-July.
Durben, who's working with Owatonna Middle School art teacher Nicole Melgaard to come up with materials, said it was important to him to provide basic tools that would then let the kids’ imagination run wild. Instead of a step-by-step craft, the totes will contain sketchbooks, oil pastels, watercolors and encourage children to also pull in collage material or other things found at home in their creations.
“We’ll also probably include a little information on things like how you can use the oil pastel to create an image, then take watercolors and wash over it and create some other effects,” said Durben. “We’re probably not going to have a lot of kids’ classes this summer and young people will need something to do. Hopefully they’ll enjoy using these materials, as well.”
The sketchbooks themselves will be bound with brass fasteners that can be opened and closed back up, allowing children to add paper or take drawings out of their books. Durben added that he hopes to connect back with BBBS in the future and see if any area “Littles” have work they would like to share back at the arts center.
“When we talked to Silvan, I really loved the idea of being able to let the youth show their creativity as opposed to guiding them into what to make,” said Redman. “To have the arts center reach out to us with this, it was a great surprise. We love that people are thinking about the youth in our community.”
In Steele County, Redman added that the organization currently serves roughly 320 “Littles” — with the majority living in Owatonna. As of late June, BBBS had almost the same number of children waiting to find a mentor through the program. With the added challenge of trying to recruit and start mentorships during the pandemic, Redman said there were just over 260 future mentees awaiting a match late last month.
“We put matching on hold from March 16 through June 1, when everybody was in lockdown,” she added. “Now, we’re full steam ahead and moving. We really need that volunteer recruitment, and that’s a hard thing to do right now — especially during social distancing.”
In addition to the incoming art totes, Redman said the organization has been helping participants find other ways to stay busy from a distance — including a few “connection kits” that Bigs can check out with ideas and supplies that can be used virtually. Mentors and mentees painted pots together from a distance, planted seeds and even did individual scavenger hunts to compare their findings over a video call.
Durben hopes drop the assembled totes off at the BBBS office in the next couple weeks. From there, Redman and her team plan to get them in children’s hands by August. With exhibitions at the arts center for the rest of the summer still being hammered out, visitors may even be able to see work generated from the art totes on the gallery walls some time in the near future.