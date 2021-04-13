Close to a year after George Floyd died under the knee of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, and amid national outrage over the killing of an unarmed Black man, Daunte Wright, by a longtime Brooklyn Center police officer, a renewed focus on Minnesota’s stark racial inequalities continues.
A January report from the Minnesota Legislature is helping to drive that conversation, sparking numerous initiatives aimed at identifying the root causes that have continued to drive Minnesota’s racial inequalities, and potential solutions.
The Select Committee on Racial Justice was created as part of HR1, which declared racism to be a public health crisis in Minnesota. HR1 was passed by the Minnesota House when it returned for its second special session in July.
Committee co-chair Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul said reforms are needed because inequality in communities across Minnesota has gotten worse and that past approaches have not succeeded in extending opportunity to Minnesota’s growing communities of color.
The issue looms large in Rice County, with the share of non-white residents increasing. As of the 2010 census, 86% of county residents still identified as white, but that figure has dropped rapidly in recent years. About half of Faribault Public Schools students are non-white.
Early in the pandemic, an outbreak vaulted Rice County to the top of the New York Times list of U.S. counties hit hardest by COVID. At one point, more than three-quarters of Rice County’s COVID cases were among people of color.
Many lower-income families of colors have difficulty finding quality affordable health care, but in Rice County they are able to rely on assistance from HealthFinders Collaborative. Even with that assistance, HealthFinders Executive Director Charlie Mandile, has said he expects communities of color to suffer long-term economic and health impacts.
Last fall, the Select Committee heard testimony from state and national experts on topics such as the impact of racism on youth and maternal health.
Central to the committee’s findings was the testimony of Camara Jones, an epidemiologist who teaches at Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine and has studied the broad-reaching effects of racism. Jones emphasized that the effects of racism aren’t felt by all of society because it leads communities to underutilize perhaps their most valuable resource — human ingenuity.
According to an analysis from CITI group, the U.S. lost $16 trillion and more than 6 million jobs over the last 20 years because of continued discrimination against African-Americans in terms of education, access to business loans and housing.
Bruce Corrie, an economist who teaches at Concordia University in St. Paul testified before the committee. Corrie calculated that Minnesotans of color have lost close to $300 billion, mostly due to a lack of educational opportunities and skills gaps.
Martina Wagner, Owatonna Public Schools’ Educational Equity and English Language Learner Programming Coordinator, emphasized that another crucial driver of inequality is a lack of teachers of color.
While school districts in Owatonna and Faribault include large contingents of students of color, Wagner noted that the overwhelming majority of teachers are white, often depriving those students of natural role models. Addressing the issue is particularly difficult in greater Minnesota, particularly given the state’s teacher shortage.
South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker offered strong support for several proposals offered in the report’s extensive section on education and noted that South Central has taken steps to expand access along the lines discussed in the report. Parker praised a recommendation that schools expand access to dual credit and other rigorous courses for all high school students, not just the highest achieving. Parker said such programs have attracted great interest in Faribault.
Through the High School to College (H2C) program, South Central recently partnered with Allina Health, Mayo Clinic and Faribault High School to offer students a path into health sciences careers. The program has been so popular that Faribault High School has had to add sections.
Parker also noted that the report’s call for an increase in technical and trade courses in high school is in line with what Faribault is doing. As someone whose own path into higher education started in technical education, she said the impact of expanding such programs shouldn’t be underestimated.
Parker believes the report’s proposal to provide tuition-free community college for students with financial needs could be a step forward. She also voiced support for the report’s recommendation of expanded financial preparation and financial aid awareness programs for high school students and families, as well as an emergency funding program to help students going through financial crises.
“As a community and technical college we’re open to everyone,” she said. “Because we’re affordable as well as student focused we open the doors to higher education for many — but we’d like to help more people.”
Deeply-rooted inequalities
Housing equity makes up about two-thirds of wealth for the median family, and homeownership provides crucial opportunities for families to accumulate wealth and enjoy stability. Racist policies such as redlining have historically impeded access to homeownership.
Even today, the Legislature’s report finds, homes in predominantly Black neighborhoods are appraised at lower values than similar homes in majority-white neighborhoods. Black homeowners find their homes undervalued even when they live in majority-white neighborhoods.
Mar Valdecantos, vice chair of Northfield’s Human Rights Commission who served on the Governor’s Task Force on Housing in 2017, expressed extreme frustration at the continued deep inequalities laid out in the report. She believes that while Minnesota’s racial inequalities are deeply rooted across many sectors, it’s homeownership that remains the biggest predictor of family wealth creation.
The severe inequalities extend to the healthcare system as well. The report notes that Black and indigenous infants in Minnesota are more than twice as likely to die as white infants before their first birthday. Other inequalities include higher rates of cancer and asthma.
Rep. Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, served as the Committee’s vice chair and leading Republican. A former school board member, Demuth was particularly conscious of the gaps in Minnesota’s education system. However, she expressed frustration that the final report only included limited input from Republican legislators. While some recommendations may have been worthy, she said that many were not heard or considered by the committee during testimony.
Several members of the committee and the all-DFL People of Color and Indigenous caucus have introduced several bills relating to the bill’s proposals for reform.
Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, introduced the most expensive legislation to date. Thompson’s bill would plow more than $450 millions into economic development efforts and other programs aimed at helping the African-American community.
The bill passed the House State Government Finance and Elections Committee along party lines. Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa slammed the bill as racist.