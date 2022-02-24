An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after law enforcement allegedly found an explosive device and narcotics in his home.
Wade Michael Stanley, 49, was charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with two counts of possessing, making, transporting or storing an explosive device, a felony. He is also facing one felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession and one gross misdemeanor charge of possessing ammunition while prohibited. The charges stem from an investigation that began in January.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified in January of the presence of explosives, firearms and narcotics at a home on Vine Street East, possessed by Stanley. Court records show Stanley was on probation at the time for a controlled substance DWI.
On Feb. 15, police executed a search warrant to conduct a swab of the door, door handle and door frame of the home by means of an Ion Scan Swab. The search allegedly resulted in testing positive for cocaine, methamphetamine, nitrate and nitrate nitrogen.
A search warrant for the home was reportedly executed Feb. 22 by the Owatonna Police Department, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit and the St. Paul Bomb Squad. Items located during the search included drug paraphernalia, a money counter, 3.4 grams of meth, an unknown amount of fentanyl, a homemade flamethrower, various ammo and what a commander with SPBS described as a "complete or partial IED," according to court documents. The improvised explosive device (IED) was reportedly located in the bedroom of the house identified as Stanley's.
The IED is described in the police report as two "aluminum type bottles" glued together with wires sticking out the top, along with a remote detonator.
Stanley was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center, and bail without conditions was set at $20,000.
Stanley's next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.