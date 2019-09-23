OWATONNA — She heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend, and so on.
That’s what led Judge Karen Duncan to show up to Morehouse Park on Saturday morning to participate in the annual cleanup of the waterways of the Cannon River Watershed, of which the Straight River, which runs any way but straight through Owatonna, is a part.
It was Judge Duncan’s first year joining the cleanup.
“I’ve always picked up trash along the trails when I’m out walking my dog,” Duncan said.
So when she heard about Saturday’s concerted effort to pick up trash along the river banks and the nearby walking paths, Duncan decided to join in.
“I was curious to see how much they would pick up,” she said.
The judge had heard about the cleanup from Leah Cochran, also of Owatonna, who has participated in the event, now in its 11th year, almost from the beginning. Cochran has participated in the cleanup since 2011 when she was teaching in the Owatonna school district.
“A fellow teacher invited students and other teachers to participate,” said Cochran. “I figured it was one easy thing I could do to help make cleaner water.”
This year, Cochran made the announcement at church — Associated Church in Owatonna.
“Karen heard it,” said Cochran.
Cochran and Duncan teamed up Saturday, and shortly after they arrived, they looked at the map and staked out the territory along the river around which they would pick up trash — a segment of the Straight River from just a bit past the canning company, Lakeside Foods, and pushing northward. And, of course, as they made their way from the chalet in Morehouse Park north to their segment of the river, Duncan and Cochran picked up anything they saw.
And yes, they saw bits of trash here and there.
But, said Brad Rademacher, a member of the Cannon River Watershed board of directors and the water quality specialist for the City of Owatonna, the volunteers who pick up trash on the cleanup — at least the ones who have participated in the cleanup in recent years — have been picking up less and less litter.
“There used to be dumpsters full,” said Rademacher.
It’s not, however, that the volunteers aren’t doing as much. It’s that the volunteers have done such a fantastic job over the years that there isn’t as much to pick up, Rademacher said, and that the message about keeping the waterways clean is getting out there to the public and the public is responded.
Rarely now do they find the large pieces of furniture or old computers tossed haphazardly in the river, like they used to.
On Monday, Rademacher said that the volunteers — about a dozen in all — did find a few unusual things in cleaning up the Straight River, including a tractor tire and a yoga mat. That, he said, was a great deal different from the previous years when “dumpster upon dumpster upon dumpster” was filled with “everything under the sun.”
“Things went really well,” he said of Saturday’s cleanup. “We had to contend with the rain. A couple of our groups came back soaking wet, but they powered through it.”