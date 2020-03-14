OWATONNA — Having worked for years as director of the Owatonna Public Library, Mary Kay Feltes is partial to the printed word.
When she read a review of a new collection from St. Paul poet Danny “Klecko” McGleno last spring, she penned a letter to the bakery where he was working, asking if he would like to come down and speak in Owatonna.
After he agreed and they set the date for this Tuesday night, she crafted postcards using the new book’s cover and information about the event, got them printed and sent them out around town.
“I think it adds a dimension that you don’t get just reading something online,” said Feltes.
She’s been working to organize and promote the event along with Mary Kaye Tillmann in their capacity as program co-chairs for the Owatonna branch of the American Association of University Women. The AAUW is cosponsoring the reading, along with the Steele County Home Economics Association and the Owatonna Arts Center — where the event is being hosted.
Klecko’s book, entitled “Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker: Aftermath of an American’s Clash with ICE” and put out by Paris Morning Publications, centers in part around the closing of the St. Agnes Baking Co. in 2018. Klecko was CEO of the St. Paul bakery at the time — just prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium — when an immigration audit found that 23 of the company’s longtime employees were unauthorized to work in the United States.
“When we got hit, it was 10 days and done. No appeal, nothing. You can’t adjust for 25 years of growth in 10 days,” said Klecko, of the decision to close the bakery.
For his new book, he noted that roughly 95% of the poems were written in the aftermath of the audit, although he’s been writing and publishing poetry previously for a number of years.
Surrounding the recollections of bakery traditions, the audit and the subsequent media coverage — which Klecko noted didn’t accurately represent all aspects of the situation — are musings on St. Paul locales and people, as well as on the author’s own upbringing.
A graduate of the Robbinsdale Area Schools, Klecko also dedicated the text to his home economics teachers for “their training, love and support” and has mentioned frequently that baking was a lifeline at a young age.
In bringing Klecko to Owatonna to speak this Tuesday, Feltes said she felt he’d be a good fit for the town, in addition to the fact that she had enjoyed the book.
“There are a lot of poets in our community,” she explained, noting that she had met many in her time at the library. “I think it’s not only important to the poets but to all the rest of us who might read the poetry or know the people. I think it shows a depth of understanding that we don’t always like to show in our everyday life.”
‘We expect it to be there,
and it’s not’
In “Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker,” she added that this intensity of feeling and processing comes when Klecko explores the pervasive sense of loss after the bakery’s closing.
“He’s talking about what he feels when his guys leave, when he has to close his bakery, and I think it’s something that’s probably hard to talk about with someone face-to-face,” said Feltes. On the book’s back cover, its described as being not about financial loss, but “the emotional fall-out of disbanding the bakery’s loyal and talented crew, most of whom are immigrants.”
One of the ways in which Klecko communicates this loss is by formal elements — repeating a poem on a cherished post-work ritual with his crew, then suddenly leaving a page where it’s supposed to be rewritten blank.
Across from a piece entitled “Aftermath,” the repeated text’s title is printed for a fourth time — “Mexicans in the Parking Lot.” Whereas previously, the same 13 lines had followed every time — detailing beer with coworkers after a long day in front of the ovens — this time the page is left blank.
“We read it wrong the first time and then we realize that we’re not reading it wrong,” said Feltes. “It’s about loss. It’s about something we expect it to be there, and it’s not.”
She added that the notion of mistake takes on another meaning in the context of the bakery’s closing. With no text to the poem, she said readers’ first impulse would likely be to think it’s a mistake, although it turns out it isn’t. When it comes to the audit and the closing of the bakery after a quarter-century of business as usual, she noted that that could be viewed as the real mistake.
“You know what, it was a mistake. It was a mistake that his bakery was shut down and it’s a mistake that his guys weren’t able to keep their jobs,” she noted. “It’s a mistake in our world.”
Klecko expressed the same sentiment, noting that for years it seemed that there was what he described as a “wink and nod” arrangement between immigrant workers and government officials.
“No first-world nation on the planet serves itself. This is how workforces are built,” said the author. “I was disappointed when the bakery got torpedoed how people didn’t take care of the people who had lost their jobs.”
Like Feltes, Klecko added that many other readers have also found the book’s blank page to be one of the most powerful parts. He said that he’s gotten more comments on it than on anything else he’s written. ”It’s odd how the absence of font can gain people’s attention more than a lot of powerful words.”
Telling his side
of the story
In writing the book and sharing it with live audiences across the country, Klecko added that it’s also an opportunity for him to share his side of the high-profile story that was St. Agnes Baking’s closing, and to start conversations about how the service industry is staffed in Minnesota and elsewhere.
“I just didn’t want to leave a message of complete despair,” he explained. “I wanted to surround it with some things that were beautiful. I wanted to give a perspective of who the author is, and a better understanding of decisions that were made throughout the period.”
After getting the letter from Feltes, he said they talked over the phone to discuss the possibility of an event in Owatonna.
“She was one of the nicer people I’d talked to in a while and she told me many of her friends were home economics teachers and librarians,” he said. “I was happy to do it.”
When doing readings, he added that he never does the same show twice. Typically, the events start with Klecko presenting excerpts from his book and talking about the surrounding topics. He explained that he then tries to get a read on the room and adjust the direction of the conversation to meet the interests of each audience.
Klecko’s presentation at the Owatonna Arts Center will take place on Tuesday, March 17. The program will start at 7 p.m., with refreshments being served beforehand at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, with all net proceeds benefiting the Owatonna Arts Center.
The center is located at 435 Garden View Lane in Owatonna.