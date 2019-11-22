OWATONNA — There was a surplus of ideas buzzing throughout the Owatonna Middle School Cafeteria on Thursday evening, but Rebecca Moore asserted it was a great problem to have.
“I am really impressed with some of the concepts our community came up with,” stated Moore with the Better Together planning committee. “I could see people really kind of have to think about which idea they wanted to select when picking their top two between all these great ideas.”
The final of the three-part Better Together Community Engagement series took place Thursday night, tackling the theme of “How do we move forward together?” The previous segments had the themes of “Who are we as a community?” and “Who we want to be as a community” with the entire series being facilitated by Bukata Hayes with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council alongside local community leaders.
The series were a result of an emotional-driven incident that took place at the Owatonna High School in February after white students made social media posts centered on racist dialect. Eventually the school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement was called to the scene.
Following the aftermath of the incident, a group of adults in the community came together to form the Better Together Planning Committee in an effort to tackle difficult conversations and help the entire Owatonna community “be better” and move forward.
“It’s not so much closing the door as it is moving forward in a healthier way,” Moore said about whether or not the Better Together series has helped bring resolution to the incident. “I think that 15 or 20 years ago we wouldn’t have acknowledged this as a problem, but now we are saying it’s not OK in our community and that we are going to do something to move past it.”
During the final portion of the series, Hayes instructed small groups to come up with two sets of ideas for programs and initiatives that could help move Owatonna in the direction of becoming a more welcoming and inclusive community for all. The first set of ideas — “Today Ideas” — were initiatives, events, or efforts that could be implemented within six months-time. The second set of ideas — “Tomorrow Ideas” — would require a substantial amount of energy and coordination and be implemented within a year.
The ideas from the various small groups were vast and plentiful, with some Today Ideas including a group community game night, open houses for the Parks and Recreation department to help bring more diversity to the programs, and starting an interview series with leaders from different cultural communities in town that can be shared on various media platforms. Tomorrow Ideas included community gardens, a community mentor for new people across all cultures, and a multicultural food truck event. Those in attendance where then asked to vote for their favorite two ideas to help the Better Together committee get an idea of where to start in the next phase.
“We will look at all these ideas as a committee and push them back out to everybody that attended these events,” Moore explained. “Basically we want to be able to tell people that here are the top ideas and find who wants to help run them and get them involved.”
While the series is over, Moore stated that they are far from finished with their overall mission.
“There are so many great ideas out there that we can’t just leave them at this point,” Moore said. “So many good things can come from this. I truly believe that.”
“I don’t know where we will end up in a year from now, but I certainly will hope that we will be further along,” she continued. “It may not look perfect, but it’s moving forward.”