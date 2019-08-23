OWATONNA — In a little more than a week, students will once again be flooding the halls of Steele County schools. For some it may mean the start of a fall sport, for other it may be their year to become the star of the school play, and for many it will mean transition to a brand new building.
Parents, however, may be feeling more of the back-to-school jitters than their kids. A new grade means new influences, which also means new choices their children will have to make. How do parents prepare their children to make good choices and how do they respond if they don’t?
Andi Arnold with the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition fields questions from concerned parents and guardians daily. As school gears up, Arnold knows that they are starting to feel anxious about how to keep their kids safe while they are away from home.
“Talk to them,” the project coordinator said.
The answer may be short, but it’s most definitely sweet.
“First and most important message is prevention, which means the importance of connection and conversation with your kids,” Arnold explained. “It’s about being a resource to your children so they see you as someone they would want to go to with questions.”
During the Steele County Free Fair earlier this month, Arnold put together a “Hidden in Plain Sight” booth that was strictly an adults-only zone. At the booth, Arnold presented parents with tips on how to start difficult conversations with their kids. These tips ranged from how to accurately display disapproval of underage drinking to discussing ways to cope with peer pressure.
“It’s a good time right now in these days leading up to school starting to sit down and have a conversation with your student. As the school year starts, students will be back with their friends and social circles — some of them going to the middle school or high school for the first time,” Arnold said. “We are always trying to find new ways to inform the kids on the choices their making and support parents and teachers in any way we can through education.”
The booth — designed to look a room belonging to a teenager girl — was also equipped with several “Easter eggs.” As parents walked through the room, Arnold would ask them if they noticed anything that “didn’t look right.” More often than not, the parents would come up empty-handed.
Coincidentally, there were 25 items literally hidden in plain sight indicating that the young girl who occupied the room was experimenting with vaping, pills, and other substances. The items ranged anywhere from hooded sweatshirts to electronics that contain secret compartments to items clearly hanging out of a garbage can.
“Our goal wasn’t to frighten parents, but I think there was a lot of shock,” Arnold said about the reception the booth received from fair goers. “So many parents were shocked that this stuff even existed, that corporations would sell these products knowing that the intent is to hide or do illegal activities. And it’s all definitely aimed more toward youth as a way to conceal bad behavior. I think parents were just really overwhelmed with what’s out there right now.”
A few of the items that seemed to particularly shock the crowd were the different vaping paraphernalia hidden throughout the room.
A hooded sweatshirt was thrown into a laundry hamper that is designed to vape through the hood strings while two other e-cigarettes were thrown in with a mix of pens and pencils. Arnold stated that a pile of chargers also consisted of chargers specifically for vapes.
“I just saw that they are now coming out with a vaping watch,” Arnold laughed in disbelief. “They are coming out with these products so that people can vape in public places when they’re not supposed to. There’s another that looks like a Game Boy and some that look like inhalers. They are made to look like everyday products that you would see just sitting around.”
An element specifically tied to vaping that cannot be seen that Arnold said is important to pay attention to is smell. Because of the sweet and fruity flavors vape products are being produced as, Arnold said that it isn’t uncommon to be able to smell the products on students. “Teachers have pointed out to me that it’s frustrating because they can’t see it, but they know the students are vaping when they smell the fruit or cotton candy scents,” Arnold said.
One teacher stated that a student had been requesting last school year that the room’s air freshener be turned on, only to later discover that they were using it to mask the vape smell. Arnold said that though all of these elements can seem overwhelming, the initial solution is still simple: talk to your kids.
“If you don’t know what something is than ask them,” Arnold said. “If you’re doing the laundry and you come across that sweatshirt – ask you kid what it is and ask them why they feel they need to [vape]. It is still all about having conversations.”
“We are not trying to encourage people to start overturning mattresses and rifle through their kids’ things,” she continued. “But at the same time it is their house. And if their overall health and well-being is at risk, then parents need to be empowered to know that they should be able to question what they see.”
For more information on the Hidden in Plain Sight booth, as well as the Safe and Drug Free Coalition, visit SteeleCountySafeAndDrugFree.com or email Andi Arnold at safedrugfree@unitedwaysteelecounty.org.