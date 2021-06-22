Seventeen-year-old Jeni Burtis will soon have another pin on her sash, as she is set to complete her highest level of recognition for American Heritage Girls.
The Owatonna resident is just about to put the finishing touches on her final project, a shed for Rachel's Light, an Owatonna transitional home for women and children facing homelessness. Project completion, which has a deadline of August, will earn Burtis her final award, the Stars and Stripes Award.
American Heritage Girls is a Christian-based scouting-like organization for girls ages five through 18. Burtis has been a part of the organization since she was five years old.
“I like that we get to meet with other girls my age and grow spiritually and learn about God and spend time together,” Burtis said about her favorite part of American Heritage Girls.
The program helps girls to build their leadership skills and confidence while earning badges and level awards. In order to earn the highest award available, the Stars and Stripes Award, Burtis had to implement the project by herself. Although she does give credit to her mentor Marie Olinger.
“She provides guidance for me and helps me come up with ideas and make sure I stay on the right track,” Burtis said.
Burtis recalls meeting with members of Rachel’s Light after selecting the organization as her project site. Following a brainstorming session, the group determined a new shed would be ideal to hold the organization's donations.
She began working on the project last spring and has been working for about a year now. She wrote a nearly 30-page document which covered the details of her project plan, which was then sent to the national American Heritage Girls for approval prior to the build.
“I had to do a little bit of research, but my dad knows a lot about building stuff so he helped me out,” Burtis said, adding that they had help from volunteers as well.
Before she is able to earn her pin, Burtis must complete a summary report, which she says will likely be another 30-page document.
The shed is almost complete although paint is still needed. In the meantime, Burtis continues to work on the fundraising aspect of the project. She hopes to help raise money for the $4,000 shed. As the lead organizer of the fundraiser, Burtis has raised $1,000 so far.
Those interested in donating may visit the Rachel’s Light website at rachelslight.com and click on the donation tab, she explained. Donors can then note in the message box that they would like to make a donation to the shed project.