OWATONNA — Not unlike the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, local businesses are busy preparing for Sunday’s game — and the rush of take-out orders the big day brings.
“I’d say we probably double our average daily projections for Super Bowl Sunday,” said Justin Himle, manager of the Jimmy John’s in Owatonna.
Instead of thawing between 10 and 14 trays of bread Saturday night — as the business typically would — he said they’ll be laying out closer to 20 sheets in preparation for baking the next morning.
Early Sunday is when Papa Murphy’s general manager Jesse Langley said his staff will also start the extra work of getting ready for the 5:30 p.m. match-up. While the Owatonna branch typically keeps a number of premade pizzas on hand, Langley said that amount goes up on game day.
“I’ll go back and look at everything from last year — how much of each pizza we sold, how much of each side we sold — so we can pre-stage and get everything ready,” he explained, noting that the store uses those projections to pre-make certain items that will likely be popular.
Langley added that a lot of customers will also come in and buy their pies a day or two in advance. Because Papa Murphy’s only assembles the pizzas on site — customers take them home to bake — he said people will often buy and then freeze them until Sunday afternoon.
“We have Friday as one of our busier days, as well as Saturday, and with Super Bowl Sunday, we’re projected to sell at least 600 pizzas based on last year’s sales,” he said, of estimates for the entire weekend.
On game day itself, he guessed the store would likely sell around 220 pies — double what they make on a typical Sunday, and comparable to numbers on Christmas Eve.
Although, Langley said, no one-day sales have matched what they did this past Halloween.
“Our sales were over 500 pizza units for just that day alone,” he noted, adding that the Owatonna branch broke a national record.
While staff at Papa Murphy’s may not be able to watch the game live — Langley said getting a television installed in the store would be a nice addition in the future — they’re usually able to at least hear a play-by-play while they work.
“We do have the radio on usually, and if I can find the station we listen to the game,” he explained.
Downtown, Owatonna Pizza Hut general manager Lindsey Seha said the Super Bowl — and the entire football season — is a busier time of year for her branch, especially given the company’s recent sponsorship deal with the NFL and the advertising privileges that come with it.
According to a September 2019 report from Forbes, Pizza Hut said customers ordered 5,000 pizzas a minute during peak time on last year’s Super Bowl Sunday.
“It’s probably one of the biggest events of the year for us,” said Seha, of the Owatonna branch’s sales. “Especially during halftime, that’s usually one of our busiest times.”
And, people tend to be calling in with larger orders all at once, so Seha — like Himle and Langley — said the branch will be adding extra staff over the weekend.
“Pretty much anybody that can be in the store is in the store,” she laughed.
With game day just around the corner, a championship ring up for grabs and take-out phones ringing around town, Langley added, “We just try to take it like a normal day.”