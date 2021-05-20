Rain or shine – there will be soccer.
More than 50 key players in the Owatonna community came out Thursday afternoon – despite the on-again, off-again rainfall – to see the ribbon cut on the Daikin Soccer Complex. The project has been in the works since 2017 and has brought an additional five soccer fields to the community.
Organizers and major contributors to the project spoke during the ceremony about the importance of providing the opportunity for kids and adults alike, of all walks of life, to come together and enjoy the world’s most played sport right here in Owatonna. Dave Furness, co-chair of fundraising for the Owatonna Soccer Association, spoke of how the game of soccer in Owatonna has a long history of bringing people of all backgrounds and races together on the same field.
“Soccer is a sport that really helps assimilate people into a community,” Furness said.
The mission to bring additional fields to Owatonna began in 2017 when the Owatonna Soccer Association provided funds to the city to purchase land from the Nass family on the corner of Rice Lake Street East and Willow Avenue. The property was assessed at more than $216,000, but the family agreed to sell the land to the city for $45,000 in order to construct the soccer complex.
The other soccer complex in town is located at Lincoln School on 14th Street and Furness said they have obvious wear and tear from the heavy use by Owatonna’s soccer players, which include teams through the association, through the school district, and through the city’s parks and recreation program.
After years of fundraising, construction, and a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the five fields are officially open and available for practices, games, and to have unorganized fun and exercise. The complex includes two small fields, two medium fields and one regulation-sized field.
Major sponsors were thanked during the ribbon cutting ceremony, specifically Daikin who donated $100,000 and thus had the complex named after the business. Other major donations resulted in the various fields being named after the contributing business, including Viracon and the Mayo Foundation at $25,000, Gopher Sport and the Otto Bremer Trust at $40,000, and Federated Insurance at $50,000. The Wenger Foundation and Owatonna Foundation also made major contributions to make the complex possible.
In the far corner of the complex, the Owatonna Foundation Soccer Hall of Fame formally recognizes every donor, from the top tier being Daikin all the way down to the children who mailed in $10 to the Owatonna Soccer Association so they could be a part of their athletic future.
Also speaking at the ceremony was Jenna Tuma, the director of parks and recreation for Owatonna who was recently hired in February. Though new to the community, Tuma said the effort made by all of Owatonna to bring the dream of these fields to a reality emphasizes the priorities of the community.
“People ask me all the time, ‘Why Owatonna?’” Tuma said. “This is why.”
A phase two is planned for the complex, which will include a pavilion and connecting the city’s trails system. No schedule for construction of the second phase of the project has been set at this time.