Tuesday’s Township elections were a generally sleepy event across Rice and Steele counties, but there were some exceptions that produced significant interest.

Most notably, more than 200 voters turned out to elect four Supervisors and a treasurer to Bridgewater Township’s Board. Treasurer Debbie Salba and Supervisor Glen Castore, the current board chair, ran unopposed but challengers filed for the other three positions.

For “seat B,” which will expire in 2022, incumbent Andy Ebling crushed challenger Nathan Menge with more than 80% of the vote. Ebling was appointed to fill the seat previously occupied by his father Gary, who died last July.

For “seat E,” which expires in 2023, incumbent Tom Hart fended off challenger Roger Helgeson by a smaller margin. “Seat D,” which expires in 2024, was the exception to the pro-incumbent trend, with incumbent Tracy Jonkman falling to challenger Mike Little by just 7 votes.

Both “seat E” and “seat D” were created by the voters last year when they expanded the town board from three to five members. That makes it the largest town board in either Rice or Steele County, with all others remaining at three seats.

While Bridgewater’s elections were by far the most dramatic, Warsaw Township also saw a record turnout of 90 voters. Ron Wegner easily defeated Andy Hopkins in that race, which was held at the Morristown Community Center instead of the Warsaw Town Hall after a recent crash damaged the building’s exterior. At the Township meeting held before the vote, residents expressed support for building a new town hall rather than repairing the old one.

In Morristown Township, incumbent Kevin Kuball easily fended off challenger Andrew Wegner to retain his spot as supervisor. A few write-ins had success as well, with Kim Stepka winning the Treasurer’s spot in Shieldsville Township and Kevin Noble winning in Summit Township.

Webster Township held a referendum about whether to make the Township Clerk’s position an elected one. Supervisor Charles Rud, who was re-elected on the same ballot, said he supported the change in part to accommodate current clerk Roger VanVeldhuizen.

“(VanVeldhuizen) is doing a very good job but he needed to move to Northfield, which is out of the township,” he said. “We’re happy with the job he’s doing, so we put this resolution together so he could continue to serve.”

In general, Rud said it’s good to have someone with both experience and ability to make a significant time commitment in the position. Over the years, he said the position has gotten more time consuming.

Full results are below:

Rice County

• Bridgewater Township

Supervisor Position "A" (regular election)

Glen Castore 193

Ted Reuvers (write-in) 1

Supervisor Position "B" (special election, one year term)

Andrew Ebling 181

Nathan Menge 25

Supervisor Position “D” (three year term)

Mike Little 105

Tracy Jonkman 98

Supervisor Position “E” (special election, two year term)

Thomas Hart 120

Roger Helgeson 78

Treasurer

Debbie Salba 186

• Cannon City Township

Supervisor

Preston Bauer 19

Stephen Suss (write-in) 1

Treasurer

Pam Wunderlich 20

• Erin Township

Supervisor

Jim Cihak 45

Chris Wagner (write-in) 3

Treasurer

Elgin Trcka 36

• Forest Township

Supervisor

William Malecha 12

Treasurer

Elaine Trnka 12

• Morristown Township

Supervisor

Kevin Kuball 33

Andrew Wegner 4

Treasurer

Vicki Timm 37

• Northfield Township

Supervisor

Ron Sommers 33

Treasurer

Jessica Hubers 33

• Richland Township

Supervisor

Steve Johnson 9

Treasurer

Alan Meyer 11

• Shieldsville Township

Supervisor

Joe Pesta 12

Treasurer

Kim Stepka (write-in) 9

Sue Martin 3

• Walcott Township

Supervisor (regular election)

Rick Heiderschiedt 28

Supervisor (special election, 2 year term)

Don Novak 26

Ken Ernst (write-in) 1

Treasurer

Carrie Heiderschiedt 27

Ken Ernst (write-in) 1

• Warsaw Township

Supervisor

Ron Wegner 60

Andy Hopkins 30

Treasurer

Ron Kuball 83

• Webster Township

Supervisor

Charles Rud 23

Jody Doyle (write-in) 1

Treasurer

Bob Michel 23

Duane Kaczmarek (write-in) 1

Question 1: Should Township Clerk be made an appointed position?

Yes 17

No 7

• Wells Township

Supervisor

Colin Johnson 13

Treasurer

Flavia Berg 13

• Wheatland Township

Supervisor

Diane Johnson 95

Mark Trcka (write-in) 3

Treasurer

Gary Bruggenthies 85

Gene Simon (write-in) 1

Ben Bruggenthies 1

• Wheeling Township

Supervisor

Ron Keller 23

Treasurer

Marilyn Danks 23

Steele County

• Aurora Township

Supervisor

Kevin Loken 14

Treasurer

Barb Gallea 14

• Berlin Township

Supervisor

Charles Crabtree 14

Treasurer

Pat Motl 13

• Blooming Prairie Township

Supervisor

Jerry Wencl 37

Peggy Johnson (write-in) 1

Treasurer

Kate Zipse 38

• Clinton Falls Township

Supervisor (regular election)

Darren Hagen 9

Supervisor (special election, two year term)

Arch Mrkvicka 10

Clerk

Sue Rypka 10

Treasurer

Cynthia Johnson 10

• Deerfield Township

Supervisor (regular election)

Karl Buscho 28

Supervisor (special election, one year term)

Joel Dulas 27

Randy Southworth (write-in) 1

Treasurer

Brian Kanne 28

• Havana Township

Supervisor

Larry Schubert 13

Supervisor (special election, two year term)

Alex Ebenhoh 13

Treasurer

Lorraine Schubert 13

• Lemond Township

Supervisor

Dale Johnson 16

Treasurer

Vicki Arthur 16

• Medford Township

Supervisor

Vern Wheeler 9

Treasurer

Alison Jaster 9

• Meriden Township

Supervisor

Keith Dinse 9

Treasurer

David Mueller 9

• Merton Township

Supervisor

Gene Peterson 10

Treasurer

Janet Springer 10

• Owatonna Township

Supervisor

Jerry Katzung 12

Treasurer

Garrett Miller 12

• Somerset Township

Supervisor

Jody Hocking 11

Treasurer

Becca Sletten 11

• Summit Township

Supervisor

Kevin Noble (write-in) 19

Robert Hareid (write-in) 1

Treasurer

Wayne Dobberstein 20

