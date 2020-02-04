OWATONNA — A few minutes before 1:30 p.m. Monday, first-graders in Kara Fradet’s class began to get jittery. They knew the smile fairy was somewhere in Washington Elementary, and they knew that at some point very soon, she was supposed to make her way down to their classroom.
Then, as the students were in the middle of brushing up on their math, she crept through the door in a bright pink tutu, surprising the kids and giving them a break from what their teacher described as an especially difficult problem.
Fradet and her students quickly switched gears and gathered around for their 20-minute visit from the smile fairy, better known as Holly Jorgensen. For her fourth presentation at the school that day, the longtime dental hygienist brought out a book called “Sugarbug Doug” by Ben Magleby, and used it to broach subjects like cavities, fluoride and even sealants with the students at the start of National Children’s Dental Health Month.
“I heard you had a pizza party earlier, so right now Doug is having a pizza party in your mouth,” she explained, as the kids giggled and gasped through her presentation.
With help from the book, Jorgensen navigated them through how plaque forms, multiplies and eventually chips away at teeth. In keeping with the theme of this year’s National Children’s Dental Health Month, as determined by the American Dental Association, she also encouraged students to drink tap water for the fluoride it contains.
As executive director and founder of Let’s Smile, Inc., Jorgensen is a year-round presence in the schools doing both educational presentations and preventive dental care. In terms of classroom visits, she explained that she tries to ramp up efforts this time of year in order to mark the month’s special designation.
“February is my hit-hard, every-day month,” she laughed.
After reading to students Monday afternoon, she passed out toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss to everyone in Fradet’s class. She then asked the first-graders how many times they should brush their teeth each day, and heard back a resounding, “Two!”
When she followed up by asking how many times it’s recommended to see a dentist each year, kids were less certain. Some said one, some said 10, and one shared that she had never been. Speaking after the classroom visit, Jorgensen explained that trying to reach kids who weren’t able to get dental care was one of her main priorities in founding Let’s Smile back in 2013.
Having been a dental hygienist since 1994, Jorgensen was working in another general dental office when the Managed Care Dental Clinic in Blooming Prairie closed down nearly 10 years ago. She said she began receiving more than 20 additional calls each day in the aftermath, from patients looking for a new provider that would accept state insurance.
Unfortunately, Jorgensen explained, there were hardly any nearby. Now, her nonprofit provides not only educational tools but also hands-on services for kids at their schools. In March, she will return to Washington to visit with students referred by the school social worker, who are covered by state insurance or are uninsured.
“I just got her excited,” added Jorgensen, of the student who said she had never been to the dentist. “When we come back in March, she’s going to recognize me and have a great time.”
Throughout the course of the year, Let’s Smile will provide free dental screenings, cleanings, fluoride varnish and sealant to kids in upward of 25 schools within Steele County and across Southern Minnesota. For students, Jorgensen said this means not having to take a day off school. For parents, they’re still able to go to work.
Throughout February, the smile fairy had roughly 60 total classroom visits scheduled as of Monday and was continuing to get bookings to visit preschool and K-12 groups around the county. Funding for this month’s presentations and supplies comes primarily through a $5,000 grant from the American Dental Hygienist Association Institute for Oral Health. Additionally, Jorgensen added that money for both the educational and clinical pillars of Let’s Smile comes from the United Way of Steele County.
As the smile fairy continues to make her way around area classrooms for the remainder of the month, Jorgensen said her focus for kids will be on the reason behind the recommended procedures.
“I always remember hearing, ‘Brush and floss your teeth,’” she explained. “But I never remember hearing why.”
For families looking to do something at home for National Children’s Dental Health Month, Jorgensen said one less obvious action would be to throw away their kids’ toothbrushes or brush heads after an illness.
“It’s cold and flu season,” Jorgensen pointed out. “Those germs and bacteria sink into the toothbrush.”
After finishing up at Washington on Monday, she walked to her car amid a sea of students coming up to ask questions or say goodbye to the smile fairy. Looking ahead to three more weeks of unusually busy days, Jorgensen smiled herself and said, “This is my favorite part.”