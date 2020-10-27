Despite the below freezing temperatures and hour-long wait, about 50 community members rallied together to welcome home one of Owatonna’s own on Monday night.
Naval Aircrewman Operator 3rd Class Hunter Frank, a 2018 Owatonna High School graduate, died while he was deployed with the U.S. Navy in El Salvador.
Frank was found dead in his residence in Comalapa, El Salvador, on Oct. 16, and the cause of death is currently under investigation. He was 20 years old.
Frank is the son of Waseca resident Chad Frank and Medford resident Annette Duncan, who is the president of the United Way of Steele County.
To welcome Frank home, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Owatonna put out a call on social media for community members to gather along 18th Street to show the family love and support. The Owatonna Fire Department displayed a large American flag for the hearse to pass under after Frank’s casket was flown in to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“This is so extremely tragic, but it was amazing to see the amount of people who came together at such a last minute,” said Sarah Frazier with BYTR. “This is definitely what we’ve come to expect from this community, they’re extremely patriotic so to see so many people show up was not a surprise at all.”
Following Frank’s return home, his older brother Brandon Flores posted a message of gratitude on Facebook for those who came out to support his brother and family on Monday night.
“I want to say, I was completely surprised when we pulled into 18th to see this. I held it together the whole drive from the airport, but when I saw the lights I lost it,” Flores said. “Thank you so, so much. My brother has been shown so much honor and respect today.”
Supporting families is equally as important to BYTR as providing support for veterans, Frazier said. She added that the organization’s goal is to ensure the family will see the appreciation and gratitude the community has.
“It’s important that their sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed,” Frazier said. “Some community members may not have known him, but it could be anybody’s child and we would show that we value their sacrifice for preserving our freedom. We don’t want them to ever forget that.”
The crowd ranged from small children with their parents to the elderly, representing every age group in between. Frazier said seeing that diverse representation of generations solidifies that BTYR and other organizations in the community who support veterans are doing their jobs right.
“We have to teach our children the value of what we have in this country, the freedoms we have, and that people are still fighting and dying for it every day,” Frazier said. “We can’t let them be forgotten.”