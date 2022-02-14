Nearly two weeks after a former youth pastor was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor in 2018, the district council for the church he was employed at released a statement.
Since the arrest of Sean Patrick Masopust, 32, formerly with the Northridge Church at 1650 Seventh Ave. NE in Owatonna, the People’s Press has been trying to contact the Minnesota District Council Assemblies of God office, which oversees the local church. On Monday, a formal media release regarding Masopust and the happenings at the church was received from the district council superintendent.
“This statement is to clarify the Minnesota District Council’s involvement in this case,” said Mark Dean, who was the individual who brought the alleged assault of a minor by Masopust to the Owatonna Police Department on Dec. 23. “Some information is limited at this time because of the rights of privacy of all concerned, most emphatically the abuse victim.”
According to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 2, Dean reported to Owatonna police an inappropriate relationship that took place between Masopust and a 17-year-old female in 2018. Dean allegedly told police the church had first heard the relationship was through texting, but, after some digging, found that “inappropriate things” were occurring. Masopust reportedly admitted to the counsel to some of the conduct and has since been fired from the church. The reporting party said the victim was a part of Masopust’s youth group at the time of the relationship.
“We can confirm that this office was alerted to possible misconduct by Sean Masopust in the fall of 2021,” Dean said in the media release. “After receiving the initial anonymous report, fact gathering commenced in mid-October 2021, which resulted in the Minnesota District Council recommending to the denomination that Masopust’s ministerial credentials be revoked and that he be dismissed from the ministry.”
According to Dean, the recommendation from the council was made on Nov. 9, 2021, and subsequently the A.G. General Council Credential Committee has accepted the recommendation and dismissed Masopust permanently from ministry.
Masopust was formally charged Feb. 2 with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 17-year-old victim who was more than 48 months his minor, a felony. Court records show the charge stems from multiple incidents that took place in 2018 from June to October.
On Feb. 3, Tammy Perryman, mother-in-law of Masopust and wife of the church lead pastor, resigned from her position as director of the Sunshine Tree Daycare, which is located in the basement of the church. According to court documents, the victim told police she worked at the daycare and Masopust would pull her from there and assault her elsewhere in the church.
In a letter sent to the daycare families, Tammy Perryman said her resignation was “due to difficult circumstances that I’m sure you’re aware of.” Her last day at the daycare was Feb. 4.
On Feb. 6, the lead pastor at Northridge, Rev. Mark Perryman, who is Masopust’s father-in-law, voluntarily resigned from his position, Dean said. Additionally, his daughter and Masopust’s wife, Felicia Masopust, also resigned from her position as a youth pastor.
“With the assistance of the Minnesota District Council, interim Pastor Clarence St. John has been named to assist the congregation in the healing process,” Dean said.
Though the council was made aware of the alleged assault last fall, beginning their internal investigation in October and making a formal recommendation for Masopust’s removal in November, an additional six weeks passed before Dean brought the information of the assault to law enforcement.
According to local police, the Minnesota District Council Assemblies of God office provided them on Jan. 24 with a copy of their finding of fact report. The document allegedly identifies Masopust had sent photographs in his underwear to the victim and to a “flirtatious” text messaging thread. He also reportedly admitted to having “hand contact” with the victim with the intent of having sex with her. Police said the Assemblies of God Church offered the findings of fact on the independent study and the department had not requested it.
The day prior to Dean contacting the Owatonna police, a Facebook post from a former member of the Northridge Church youth group went viral, claiming the couple leading the group manipulated and controlled the members. Since Masopust’s arrest, several additional similar stories have been posted by other former members of the youth group.
Dean could not be reached for additional comment prior to press deadline.
Masopust was in custody at the Steele County Detention Center, but has since been released on bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.