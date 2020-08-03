Joan Bohlig creates her art with others in mind. Her collages not only share an uplifting message to hospital’s patients, but also to its hard-working staff.
Six of Bohlig’s collages were installed at the Owatonna Hospital in mid-June, they will be up through October. Many of the collages have bright and cheery colors, while others incorporate lace, fabric, acrylic paint, paper and pastes among other embellishments. Her art brings a warm feeling to an otherwise grim hospital setting.
“I'm glad to do it because the people working at the hospital need some cheer and the people ill there need some cheer, too,” Bohlig said.
The pieces will eventually be joined by seven other collages, which are still located at the Owatonna Arts Center, according to Bohlig. Unfortunately access to the hospital artwork is limited because of the pandemic.
Bohlig has done art for over 75 years, including drawing, oil painting and collage making, although most of her work is etchings. The octogenarian says the hospital’s exhibit is her 131st art showing.
“It is important to me not to use this time to make ugly, harsh, discouraging pieces, but to use it to make encouraging, hopeful, thoughtful, well-constructed, interesting, and I dare to say, on occasion, attempt to make things of beauty,” Bohlig wrote in an email.
Art is a way of life for Bohlig. Taking a hiatus from art makes her antsy.
“I just like making things,” she said. She is hoping to turn a bunch of her drawings into paintings soon.
The hospital exhibit includes a rainbow inspired 66” x 22” collage. The collage is built upon a composite board and mounted on a wooden frame.
“I tried to achieve the brief iridescent shimmer and color effect of a rainbow yet keeping it subtle, blended, poetic and in good taste,” Bohlig wrote.
Bohlig’s intent was to show the rainbow as a gift from God to all living beings regardless of who they are. The rainbow symbolizes hope for the future in the book of Genesis, says Bohlig. The symbolism makes the piece all the more special considering its location.
“Knit Together,” is one of the other larger collages (18” x 66”) in the exhibit. Bohlig used Belgian ribbon lace, which she found in her mother’s attic, to tie the collage’s concept together. She believes her mother made the ribbon lace when she was young, which would have been over one hundred years ago. Bohlig also added Belgian bobbin lace. She had commissioned the lace to be made by a friend who had learned the art while living in Belgium.
It took Bohlig about 15 years of work to be satisfied with the piece, finally completing it in early June. Bohlig uses 12 figures to represent members of her family, herself, her husband, their two sons, two daughter-in-laws and six grandchildren. Earth and flesh tone colors are used to represent all humankind being equally made and blessed by God. The piece was inspired by Psalm 139 in the New Revised Standard Version of the Bible.
“King David is poetically praising God saying, ‘For it was you who formed my inward parts; you knit me together in my mother’s womb, I praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; that I know very well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth,’” Bohlig wrote in her correspondence.
It took many years of Bohlig contemplating this Psalm before she came up with a plan to make the piece a reality.
Much of Bolhig’s work is inspired by her Christian faith and much of her work has elements of her faith within it. She mentions participating in the St. Paul-based group, Christians in Visual Arts, which helped provide her with a community of like-minded people that were also dealing with similar moral, ethical and biblical situations.
“It was wonderful to find this group,” she said. “That has helped keep me true to what I want to do.”
Bohlig enjoys the entire part of the collage making process, although she does admit it can be a struggle at times.
“It's like working a puzzle, then when the final piece fits in and you say ‘voila’ it’s good,” she said. “That’s the best part when you make it work.”
Oftentimes she will come up with new ideas while working through a piece. Sometimes that means she will expand on her original idea, other times she will create multiple altered versions.
“The trick is not to mess with something once it's good,” she said.