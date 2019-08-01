OWATONNA — Three years ago, Jeana Snyder of Owatonna became a new mom. Sitting in the hospital bed and preparing to hold her baby boy for the first time, Snyder admits that she didn’t know much about breastfeeding.
“I didn’t really know a whole lot when I started,” she explained. “I just figured that it seemed like the best thing for him.”
Three years later, Snyder said that she would make the same decision to breastfeed her son Max all over again, adding that she was able to nurse him for 26 months.
Aug. 1 marked the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week and Steele County Public Health is celebrating the theme “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding.” The week helps raise awareness of the importance of support in empowering a mother to successfully breastfeed and reach her goals. According to Public Health, breastfeeding is one of the best investments in saving lives and improving health. Support from family, employers, childcare, public health, and health providers all play critical roles in enabling a mother to breastfeed.
In Snyder’s case, she said she wasn’t inundated with information regarding breastfeeding during her pregnancy and that there was a lot that was unknown to her.
“I didn’t even know what the average amount of time to nurse a baby was, I thought six months was maybe normal,” Snyder said. “I kind of did some research and got a little information that it’s just a fact that this precious baby is perfect and you want to give it something 100% natural. Our bodies were made to sustain a life for a whole entire year and I thought that was pretty cool.”
Nine out of 10 Minnesota moms start breastfeeding, but three of those nine will stop breastfeeding before six months, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control Breastfeeding Report Card. Only about half of Minnesota infants are exclusively breastfed by three months.
For some moms, however, their babies are breastfed for an even shorter amount of time or not at all.
Owatonna mother Jacquie Grunklee currently spends a large majority of her days nursing her six-month-old twin boys, something that she says is beyond the demands of a full-time job. Though when she first became a mother eight years ago, Grunklee was doing the opposite.
“I didn’t breastfeed my first two children at all,” she admits. “I tried it and just got frustrated and kind of gave up. I thought breastfeeding should be easy and that it would just come naturally to me and the baby, but it’s a lot of work.”
Grunklee said that by the time she was pregnant with her third child she was determined to get the breastfeeding thing down. She utilized classes offered at the Owatonna Clinic that taught her different cues for when the baby would be hungry, positions to try while breastfeeding, and how to guide her baby to latch on more easily.
“It was painful and hurt and not natural feeling,” Grunklee said about her third attempt at breastfeeding. “The baby and I both really had to work for it, put I put my mind to it and just stuck to it.”
Grunklee, now a mother of five, said that the clinic classes were instrumental in helping her learn the ropes to breastfeeding, adding that she was offered extra help at the Owatonna Hospital as well by the consultants in the labor and delivery department.
Both Grunklee and Snyder, along with dozens of local mothers who reached out to the People’s Press, listed a number of benefits to breastfeeding. Among those reasons included the nutritional benefits, the bonding time between mother and child, the ease and accessibility, and the cost.
“This stuff is like liquid gold,” laughed Grunklee. “Formula is so expensive!”
“I feel like with all the options they give you and so many options for formula that it sounds easier — and I’m sure in some ways it is,” Snyder added. “But nursing is pretty easy, too. In the middle of the night you don’t have to get up and make a bottle and you don’t have to bring bottles with you out and about.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastfeeding is the standard for infant feeding. It provides essential nutrients and antibodies that boost an infant’s immune system, providing protection from childhood illnesses. The academy also states that babies who are not breastfed are more likely to develop common childhood illnesses like ear infections and diarrhea as well as chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, asthma, and childhood obesity. For mothers, breastfeeding leads to lower rise of breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.
“I know that my breast milk isn’t going to get recalled,” Grunklee offered as another perk to breastfeeding. “I know what I’m eating so I know what they’re getting.”
The two Owatonna mothers also agree that the more awareness that can be spread about breastfeeding the better, both for the benefit of new mothers and the public.
“More awareness would be really awesome for people to recognize how great for the baby breastfeeding is and how normal and natural it is,” Snyder said.
“I have heard that some people have had bad experiences breastfeeding in public,” Grunklee stated. “I have never heard one bad comment. I have people who say to me, ‘You are doing such a good job, keep it up!’ That’s the way it should be.”
Grunklee said she plans to pay that compliment forward and encourages the rest of us to follow suit.
For more information on breastfeeding, contact the Steele County Public Health WIC at 507-444-7660.