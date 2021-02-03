A man who had more than 22 grams of heroin in his possession during a routine traffic stop in Owatonna in November has been sentenced to five years of probation.
Andy John Hiebert, 44, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to one count of second-degree possession of 6 grams or more of heroin, a felony. On Thursday, Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Hiebert to five years of supervised probation. If Hiebert is unable to fulfill his probation without violations, he will serve nine years in prison.
During a routine traffic stop on Nov. 6, Hiebert informed an Owatonna police officer that there was heroin in the center console of his vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered 22.6 grams of heroin and other narcotics – including 22.6 grams of methamphetamine and 0.8 grams of Fentanyl.
A felony-level third-degree drug charge for possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin was dismissed per the plea agreement.
As a part of his probation, Hiebert must enroll in and successfully complete the Steele/Waseca Drug Court program. Hiebert is also prohibited from using alcohol and entering bars or liquor stores and most complete both a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation.
Hiebert has several previous felony convictions in relation to drug charges, including a 2016 conviction in Rice County, a 2014 conviction in Steele County, a 2006 conviction in Steele County, a 2005 conviction in the Dakota-Hastings jurisdiction, and a 2000 conviction in Rice County.
There is no known address for Hiebert at this time, though court documents identify him as an Owatonna resident.