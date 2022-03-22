Owatonna Middle School students are solving real world problems using their STEM skills in an effort to create a more comfortable enclosure habitat for the gray wolves at the Minnesota Zoo.
Three students were recognized during the annual Minnesota Zoo’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge. The challenge encourages students to come up with creative solutions for real zoo-based problems by applying their creativity, math, science and engineering skills — and putting that knowledge to the test. Each year, the program presented by Flint Hills Resources challenges elementary, middle and high school students to develop solutions for a resident animal that either needs updates to their enclosure or creative ideas to keep them entertained and active. This year’s challenge involved developing ideas to provide enrichment activities or a new habitat expansion for the gray wolves.
Ray Heinz, a science teacher at OMS, has his students in the Animal Behavior class participate in this challenge each year. Heinz has integrated the design challenge into this class for a handful of years, using it as the elective’s final project, which he says the majority of his students enjoy. Students get about a month to work on their project, with many excited to show off their hard work and unique ideas. Top projects are then sent to the zoo to compete in the statewide challenge.
“They were pretty excited,” Heinz said. “The girls who presented were confident in their project and were thrilled to have received an award.”
Kaylee Smith, Alexis Norbeck and Sydney Willaert were the group of students awarded the “Wolf Pack Award,” which according to a press release is an honorable mention for impressive team effort and "an enthusiastic and collaborative approach" to the challenge.
According to Heinz, the zoo currently has five wolves and the current habitat is ideal for a maximum of only three. The zoo plans to expand the enclosure to the north of the exhibit. For the project, zoo staff provides videos, photos, research materials and more to allow the students working on the design project all the information they need, allowing them to construct their updated enclosure or enrichment activity.
“The girls noticed it’s difficult for people to see the wolves in their enclosure,” Heinz said. “They decided that an elevated viewing platform would be a beneficial addition for the enclosure so people could climb up and get a higher view to see the wolves better.”
The three girls were one of two groups from Heinz’s class to travel up to the Minnesota Zoo to present. The students were each awarded tickets to the zoo, as well as T-shirts and a certificate.
Though the second group of students were not chosen for an award, their project was still impressive. Heinz said they had decided to add a water feature to the wolf enclosure and toyed with the option of adding live fish to the added stream as part of an enrichment for the wolves, as well as extending the glass in the enclosure for added viewing space for zoo attendees.
With over 1,500 submissions from students across the state, only 40 middle school projects were selected to give the students the opportunity to present their design to Zoo staff and engineers from Flint Hills Resources.
Judges rated students’ research efforts, project innovation and overall plan to implement the device. The top three projects were awarded at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Students were also awarded prizes for categories such as conservation, innovation and teamwork, according to the design challenge website.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedicated students and teachers who participated in this year’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge,” said John Frawley, director of the Minnesota Zoo and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation. “The challenge fosters creativity, innovation and critical thinking, and helps kids envision STEM careers that involve caring for animals and working to support wildlife conservation.”