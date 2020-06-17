Though many are hopeful that herd immunity will be in effect come fall, the COVID-19 pandemic is already causing uncertainty for the upcoming elections. Specifically, it is taking its toll on the polls in the form of election judges.
“Our election judges tend to be a tad bit older, so some of them are in that high risk for COVID-19,” said Heather Slechta, the assistant to the city administrator in Faribault. “We’ve had quite a few call in and say that it’s just not the right time for them to serve.”
Heading into the Aug. 11 primary, Slechta said that she is down by a minimum 10 election judges in Faribault. While they could make do with the number of judges they currently have, at roughly eight to 10 judges per polling place, Slechta said it leaves them no wiggle room if something else were to happen.
“During the last primary I actually had three or four judges who were sick,” Slechta said. “Luckily we had enough people that we didn’t have to panic or send city staff in to do election judging for the day, but that wouldn’t be the case this time. Ultimately I would like to have 12 to 15 judges at each location including the head judges.”
Slechta said that she is also anticipating the need for additional judges in both August and November because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the offering of car-side voting.
“We’re also going to have to do more cleaning and overall just need more people doing different pieces throughout the day,” Slechta said. “It’s going to look different, you’re even going to be greeted at the door and given the pen that you will need to carry with you.”
Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke said that thus far the shortage of election judges hasn’t made its way to the area, adding that they may actually be lucky as she has received a couple phone calls from people interested in becoming an election judge.
“I haven’t heard anything from any of the townships or cities, so right now we have enough people to serve as judges,” Ihrke said. “However, we don’t know yet what everything is going to look like.”
Ihrke said that Steele County is lucky in the fact that the residents seem to be warming up to absentee and mail-in voting at a rapid rate, noting that the last election saw a record of 3,000 absentee voters. Steele County will also see its first two precincts — the city of Ellendale and Berlin Township — that will be conducting the upcoming elections as mail-in only.
“If a precinct has 400 or less voters in an election, they qualify to do mail-in ballots,” Ihrke said. “We reached out to those that qualified and these two precincts decided that they would try that option this year.”
Ihrke and Slechta both agreed that absentee voters could help reduce the risk and exposure of COVID-19 at polling places, stating that the more people who elect to vote absentee the less crowded a polling place may be.
“We already are going to have a space issue with social distancing and people standing in line, plus we will be pushing people in and out to push traffic through,” Slechta said. “We don’t ever want people to have to wait in line for an extending period of time on Election Day, but especially not now due to safety.”
Ihrke echoed Slechta’s sentiment, adding that the polling place workers will be take all precautionary steps necessary to provide protective masks and sanitizer to their judges and the voters. She said that only time will tell what the state will look like, though, as many health professionals are anticipating a second wave of COVID-19 cases to hit yet this year.
“Our job is to educate people on their choices to vote,” Ihrke said. “If they want to vote absentee we are here to help them do that. If they want to come to a polling place because that’s what they prefer, we will be open and we will do what we can to keep them safe.”
Slechta said that moving toward the elections, she will continue to seek out election judges to ensure that everyone’s civic duty to vote remains protected.“I have never had to do an emergency training on the day of the election, but I will if I have to,” Slechta said about the election judge training, which has moved in both counties to an online, two-hour format to help promote social distancing. “We have enough to get by, but it would be great to have more.”