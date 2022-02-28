The return of the Steele County Free Fair last summer was what many consider to be a sign that “normalcy” was finally returning.
Following an unprecedented two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said he believes the beloved county fair will be returning in “full force” this year.
“We are in the thick of working with our sponsors to get all of our acts covered; we’re talking with vendors, and licenses are coming in,” Kozelka said. “2022 is going to be full steam ahead.”
With the fair only 168 days away, Kozelka said it’s not just the preparations that lead him to believe this year will feel just like the pre-COVID years. While they will certainly continue to watch the COVID cases, listen to guidelines and restrictions, and continue to implement safety practices with handwashing stations and sanitizing tables, Kozelka said the stars are aligning for the year to see the return of many iconic community events that take place at the fairgrounds.
“We have Smokin’ in Steele coming back in June; Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament is going to be held on it’s normal weekend in May; and we have bookings already into 2023,” he said, adding that the North American Farm and Power Show will also be returning to the fairgrounds on March 17 for the first time since 2019. “Honestly, we are busier than we’ve ever been. People are ready.”
Staffing the carnival
Also busy preparing for the fair is Mike Featherston, owner of Gold Star Amusement, who has been providing the carnival for the SCFF since 2012. Over the next six months, Featherston and his staff will be traveling throughout the country, providing the same fun and entertainment they do each August in Owatonna.
Based on what he is seeing in the industry so far this winter, Featherston is also anticipating a “return to normal” comeback.
“I’ve seen various reports from Florida and seen photos where people are elbow to elbow and fairs are setting records,” Featherston said. “A year ago at these events, everyone was in a mask, but now you see almost no one wearing one.”
Overall, Featherston said he isn’t hearing any apprehension from the organizations he has contracts with. He also feels his staff is more confident than ever about returning to the fair scene safely.
“We operated all last year with 60 staff who came face-to-face with one million people,” he said. “I only know of four employees who got COVID-19, which is remarkable. So we are ready to get back out there.”
Though his team is ready to go, Featherston admitted there is one obstacle of COVID-19 that continues to hold them back: limitations on the Foreign Labor program. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the program issues labor certifications for permanent and temporary employment that allows employers to high foreign workers to fill jobs essential to the national economy. Since the the start of the pandemic, however, the number of visas the government is permitting has cut down drastically.
“This year, they issued only 33,000 visas, but 132,000 people applied,” Featherston said, adding the pool of visas “capped out” before his grouping was up to make hires. “Luckily, they did release another 20,000 visas, and I was able to hire another two dozen employees with that, but I need another 20.”
Knowing the issue of securing employees from another country — Featherston said he usually hires individuals from South Africa and Mexico — he made the decision this winter to find his visa employees work year-round, allowing them to stay in the country on the original visa. A lot of the work those dozen employees from last season were able take on has been at his shop in Faribault, fixing up and detailing carnival rides.
“It has been extremely expensive for me to do this, but I needed to keep them after the season was over,” Featherston said. “It averaged me about $12,000 a week just to keep them all employed.”
The shop in Faribault is the location of the former Tilt-a-Whirl factory, also known as Sellner Manufacturing.
Kozelka said all the staff and volunteers that make the SCFF possible are happy to hear Featherston was able to keep so many of his staff on board, stating they are just as much a part of the fair family as any of them who reside locally.
“They are all great, and we cannot wait to have them back,” Kozelka said. “Everyone involved is excited for the fair to be here. We are still watching everything carefully and will follow what we need to follow, but we can’t wait to see everyone at the fair.”