The 2021 Bold and Cold medallion has been found.
It was found at about noon Friday in Morehouse Park alongside the chalet near the river.
Amber Friesen's family found it for the second consecutive year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
Reliable - Trustworthy - Confident
Online 24/7 from your phone, tablet, or PC, plus full access to our E-Edition!
The 2021 Bold and Cold medallion has been found.
It was found at about noon Friday in Morehouse Park alongside the chalet near the river.
Amber Friesen's family found it for the second consecutive year.
Reach Associate Editor Lisa Kaczke at 507-444-2371. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.