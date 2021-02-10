The city of Blooming Prairie grew by 1.35 acres on Monday.
The Blooming Prairie City Council approved Monday a resolution and annexation agreement that would bring 1.35 acres of land into the city limits for a prospective Dollar General store.
The approval comes after former Blooming Prairie Mayor H. Peterson opposed the idea of a Dollar General coming to the city during the public hearing on the annexation.
Some citizens have expressed concern about allowing a large corporation into the area to compete with smaller and local businesses. However, City Administrator Andrew Langholz noted that if a business is set on a location near the city, it would be in the city’s best interest to annex the parcel of land into the city limits.
“Typically you don’t want a business on the outside of the city limits, you’re not getting any benefit from them,” Langholz told the city council in January.
The annexation will allow the store to receive services from Blooming Prairie police, but the store will have to provide its own water and sewer.
The land is on the corner of State Highway 30 and Highway 218. The two parcels of land will need to be combined at the county level to move forward in the purchasing process.
The city handled the annexation process in a similar manner to prior annexations. The city has agreed to pay Blooming Prairie Township for the amount of taxes the township would lose for the next six years, based on the most recent year tax statement, according to a memo by Langholz. The township has already signed the needed paperwork for the annexation.
Cities are usually taxed at a higher rate than townships, and thus the city will still receive a benefit during those years. As a result of the annexation, the city can increase its tax base and spread the tax levy to an additional commercial property.