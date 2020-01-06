OWATONNA — Although Bryan Christjansen has been making his original brown ale for over a decade, the beer is reaching an entirely new audience this month after he worked with Mineral Springs Brewery to recreate two of his recipes for the business in December.
Because Christjansen’s home brews took home silver and gold at last year’s Steele County Free Fair, the recently-opened taproom, which helped sponsor the competition, invited him in to scale up his creations as an additional prize, according to brewery president Bill Cronin.
“I met with [Mark Sebring] a little over a month ago to figure out what they’d want to brew,” Christjansen recalled, of his initial consultation with the Mineral Springs brew master. “Then, I was as involved in the brew day as he was.”
Christjansen explained that they met again in mid-December, completing both batches in one session after getting their start around 6 a.m. Thanks to a homebrewing smart phone application, he added that it was fairly easy to scale up the recipe. He put in the original ingredients and the final batch size and the program did all of the calculations for him.
Then last week, the 507 Brown Ale and Ringmaker Rye IPA were tapped, and the Owatonna homebrewer was on hand Saturday to pour out samples and answer questions about his history and process.
“This was the very first recipe I made,” explained Christjansen, of the brown ale. “I put it together about 10 to 11 years ago and I haven’t changed it, ever.”
Sometimes, he added, he would mix in a little bit of bourbon or oak, but the brew at Mineral Springs is the original recipe. Having been in the business for over a decade, operating CJ Garage Brewery out of his Owatonna residence, Christjansen said he’s made nearly 20 recipes in all and keeps six taps rotating at home for friends and neighbors.
When it comes to branching out to local businesses, other area enthusiasts say partnerships between residential and commercial brewers aren’t unusual.
“It’s fairly common to have overlap between homebrewers and taprooms,” said John Mansfield, owner of Ward House Brewery in Waseca. He, like Christjansen, is a member of the Fermentals — a group of southern Minnesota homebrewers, winemakers and others who began meeting in 2006.
Carrie Sharp, longtime group member and owner of Trio Coffee, Wine & Ale House in Waseca, said the organization has acted as a kind of incubator for local brick-and-mortar projects.
“We all met through the Fermentals and then grew,” she explained. “Everybody is doing all of these different things.”
Although the group is based out of Waseca, President Jeremy Sharp noted that it currently has roughly 20 active members and attracts people from all over the region. When it came to Christjansen, Sharp called him a pillar of the organization.
“In terms of knowledge of the process, he’s number one,” said the club president.
For Mineral Springs’ part, Cronin said being involved with local homebrewers is a great connection for the business, as well.
“To be able to provide Bryan the opportunity to brew on our bigger system, it serves all of us,” he explained. “We’re going to continue to do this.”
Cronin said that Mineral Springs is planning on sponsoring next year’s home brewing competition as well, and plans to again offer the winner an opportunity to brew with the business.
Christjansen, like many of his colleagues in the Fermentals, noted that he might also be interested in opening his own retail space at some point — although he added that, for now, he’s happy helping out around the community and keeping his own taps stocked for family and friends. The public is also now able to get his brown and India pale ales on tap at Mineral Springs while supplies last.