Plans were up in the air for a while, but Santa and Mrs. Claus have managed to squeeze in a trip to Owatonna the weekend before Christmas.
The jolly couple will make an appearance from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 and from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20 at the Steele County Historical Society General Store. Guests are invited to walk through the Village of Yesteryear, lit with luminaries, for the Historical Society’s annual Christmas in the Village event.
Volunteers ask that guests wear masks and practice social distancing as they walk through the Village grounds and avoid gathering in groups outside their immediate households to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also keep their distance, but children can peer inside the General Store to watch them at work.
It won’t be a typical Christmas in the Village, but MaryAnne Higgins, volunteer tour and event coordinator, said it wouldn’t be happening at all without the OK from Public Health officials. It was already postponed, and the volunteers needed to pivot a couple of the original plans to make it comply with the appropriate health and safety guidelines.
“We wanted to push it back because I think people need a little bit of normalcy, a bit of tradition, and we wanted to provide that for a paired down version of what it really is,” Higgins said.
The volunteers reworked the way children can interact with the North Pole guests to eliminate physical contact. Instead of hosting craft projects, the volunteers have prepackaged the craft material for children to take home. Visitors can find these goodies and postcards to send Santa at the decorated Christmas tree on the Village grounds.
Christmas in the Village has been an annual tradition at the Steele County Historical Society for over 30 years, but while the event typically spans four days, staff and volunteers needed to cut back on the content this season.
Kellen Hinrichsen, executive director of SCHS, said Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order and health and safety guidelines during the pandemic led volunteers to postpone some of the festivities to late January as part of Owatonna’s Bold & Cold winter festival.
Specifically, Higgins said the two main events postponed to January are the soup supper and piano recital. SCHS had considered offering the supper for groups of 40 at three separate times, but with the executive order, Higgins said even that was too risky.
Christmas in the Village is free and requires no preregistration. Any donations go to the Steele County Historical Society.