...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
A Waseca man is facing felony charges after he allegedly got a backhoe stuck in a Steele County ditch while driving drunk.
Michael Dean Steffens, 61, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with two counts of first-degree DWI, a felony. The charges stem from an incident that took place in the early afternoon on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call of a backhoe stuck in the ditch on 72nd Avenue SW. The reporting party stated a man was drunk, had struck mailboxes and appeared to be passed out in the backhoe stuck in the ditch. The deputy allegedly found the driver, later identified as Steffens, in the west ditch of 72nd Avenue SW carrying a plastic tank by a chain.
Steffens’ eyes were reportedly glossy and his speech was slurred. According to the report, Steffens told the deputy he was “taking his equipment home” and repeatedly denied having anything to drink when asked. When Steffens opened the door to the backhoe, the deputy allegedly detected the odor of alcohol coming from inside the cab. Steffens eventually advised he had been drinking, but not “that much,” according to the complaint. He allegedly was very unsteady on his feet and required assistance to move when he existed the backhoe.
Due to the weather, Steffens was transported to the Steele County Detention Center for standardized field sobriety tests. After multiple tries, Steffens was unable to perform the tests, according to court documents. After speaking with an attorney, Steffens reportedly agreed to take a breath test, providing two good samples with a final reading of 0.22 BAC — almost three times the legal limit.
Steffens has a previous felony DWI conviction from 2017 in Steele County. In the state of Minnesota, after someone has been convicted of a felony DWI, every DWI charge moving forward is felony-level.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31.