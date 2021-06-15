An Owatonna man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an active restraining order against him, court documents say.
Steven Allen Un, 32, is facing one count of domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing three misdemeanor charges for domestic assault and violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – or DANCO.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. on Friday for a report of an assault taking place on 23rd Street Northeast in Owatonna. The victim told officers she was walking down the street when Un pulled up alongside her, jumped out of his vehicle, grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground. According to the victim statement, Un got on top of her with one hand around her throat, pushing down and chocking her, and hitting her in the face with the other hand. The victim said Un threw her phone across the street when she attempted to call the police.
Officers noted the victim had lacerations and reddening of her face, that her voice was raspy and that she was coughing to clear her throat. The victim said she felt she was going to pass out as Un was choking her and that she could not breathe. Officers confirmed that there is an active DANCO in Rice County preventing Un from having contact with the victim, which was signed by Judge Jeffrey Johnson on Feb. 16.
A witness to the incident told officers he could hear the victim screaming from down the street, asking him to call 911. The witness said he saw a man on top of the victim and swinging his fists at her before he called the police.
On June 12, Un was picked up by Dodge County deputies in Claremont. Owatonna police transported him to the Steele County Detention Center, where Un declined to provide a statement.
Un currently has several open cases pending, including one in Steele County for felony credit card fraud and two in Rice County on drug charges. He has a trial scheduled for Oct. 25 in the Steele County case and has a plea hearing scheduled in late July for the Rice County cases.
Bail without conditions has been set for Un at $20,000. His initial court appearance in the new case is scheduled for June 25.