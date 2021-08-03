There is a lot of “new” coming to downtown Owatonna, but the developer behind the planned hotel and apartments projects is making sure nobody forgets the past.
In last month, the Jerry’s Supper Club sign was stripped from its North Cedar Avenue perch along with the white wood paneling that had signified the iconic downtown restaurant since its 1960 opening. After the restaurant was shuttered in 2009, the paneling continued to serve as a reminder of a local favorite.
But as the paneling came down, Mac Hamilton, of Hamilton Real Estate Group, quickly saw a bright future.
“We thought it was important to preserve heritage where it is merited to be preserved, and that’s here,” said Hamilton, developer of the planned Marriott Courtyard on the 200 block of North Cedar as well as the apartments being built on Pearl Street. “We suspected Jerry’s would be a good-looking building underneath all that wood, so we were really excited when we tore that off and saw those cast iron columns running up almost two full stories.”
Though the hotel project called for the demolition of the former Flooring Frenzy and Bishman Insurance buildings, Hamilton said from the beginning that they would be completely renovating the building that housed Jerry’s and the Old Town Bagels restaurant. When Hamilton announced his intentions in October, he said the bagel shop would be able to double the size of its footprint and that a new restaurant would be brought in to occupy the former Jerry’s space and serve hotel guests.
Because what lay underneath the wood paneling remained unknown, Hamilton said it wasn’t until the last two weeks that they were able to fully realize a vision for the building’s future.
“We had somewhat of a concept before removing the wood but we had to remain open minded,” Hamilton said. “Now we know that we are going to be able to do something dramatically more exciting than we originally expected.”
Hamilton said the building will have windows all around the front, wrapping around the corner of the building. The front entryway will also move back to its original location on the angled corner of the building, allowing guests to walk into the bar area.
“Behind the bar where there was previously a deli, will be a private dining area that can serve as many as 25 people,” Hamilton said. “The bar will run along the whole valance of the south side of the building and open up to the primary dining area on the western portion.”
The restrooms will also be relocated in front of the restaurant to help create a sound barrier between the kitchen and the rest of the building, Hamilton said, adding that the plans are “very attractive.” The most expensive part of the renovation will be the roof, at roughly $700,000 for a complete replacement. Aside from the roof, Hamilton said they were pleasantly surprised by the condition the restaurant was in.
With so much changing, Owatonnans seem pleased to learn that the building will be renovated as opposed to being torn down.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said keeping buildings such as these in a downtown area is crucial to the overall idea of revitalization.
“For downtown, keeping historical buildings is an important part of the future — people are interested in historic buildings, they add character and a sense of place,” Meier said. “They also bring us back to our roots and the history of the community.”
Meier praised Hamilton for recognizing the importance of renovating versus demolition, and said the overall project is a game changer for the community.
Though a new restaurant is yet to be identified, Hamilton said he's feeling confident about the options they have in filling the space. One of the possibilities is Andiamo Italian Ristorante, an Italian restaurant that was located on the north side of town from 2013-15. Hamilton said he recently visited the restaurant's Woodbury establishment and was pleased with the experience.
“Owatonna has changed an awful lot since they left town and we have heard around the community that people would like to see them come back,” Hamilton said. “There is no assurance that will happen and we will keep looking for other operators, but we are hopeful with Andiamo.”
Hamilton said that the owners of Andiamo as well as the other restaurateurs they have interviewed have all shared concerns with being able to staff the facility if they were to be selected. Hamilton said it will be important to make sure there is ample wait staff for whichever restaurant moves in, especially with the additional outdoor seating that will be provided following the completion of the downtown streetscape project. The project is expected to expand the sidewalk by 8 feet.
“I’m really excited for the whole town. Combining these projects with the new high school is going to open a lot of people’s eyes to wanting to live in Owatonna,” Hamilton said. “Right now there is a war for talent and whether it’s Federated or Daikin or Life Fitness that wants to hire somebody that somebody is going to have competitive offers from others in other communities. The scope of opportunities for incoming employees is meaningful to a town’s growth.”
Hamilton has been involved in several development projects in Owatonna including the South Pointe apartments on 18th Street and the 111 Vine Street apartments. Hamilton, who's based in Rochester, said the Owatonna Community Development staff is one of many reasons he keeps coming back to town.
“It is a really good experience working here,” Hamilton said. “I have worked in a lot of different communities, and Owatonna is the best community I’ve worked in.”