The Steele County Board is considering closing its meetings to the public due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
The board is expected to decide at its Dec. 8 meeting. Residents would still be able to watch the meetings live online and submit comments.
“I think that would be the right thing to do right now, at least for the next month until we find out where this stay gets us,” Commissioner Greg Krueger said.
Commissioner Jim Abbe noted that the board’s meeting room is small and adding four or five more people would make it too tight for social distancing. He said he would support prohibiting the public from attending in person as long as residents have a way to have their comments heard by the board, especially if there’s a controversial issue.
Steele County on Wednesday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in the previous two days.
Meanwhile, Steele County plans to spend all of the federal COVID-19 funds it received and not return any funding to the state on the Dec. 1 deadline, according to county Treasurer Cathy Piepho. The county has $1.5 million remaining and that will go toward paying public safety wages, she said. The county is allowed to use the funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on public safety, public health and human services staff wages.
Steele County received $4.4 million from the state and then received the remaining unused funds from cities and townships in the county earlier this month, bringing its total to slightly more than $4.5 million to spend, Piepho said.
The county has spent $518,000 on the business and nonprofit assistance program and still has $160,000 that it still needs to pay out, according to Piepho. The county received assistance requests from businesses, nonprofits and schools totaling $877,000.
The county is done accepting applications for the grants, she said, adding, “At this point, we’ve done all that we can.”
Krueger said the county, to be transparent, should announce which businesses and nonprofits received the grants.
The Blooming Prairie school district also received $29,000 from the county to help purchase Apple TVs and iPads to help with distance learning, according to Piepho.
The county’s spending estimates also include:
• $31,000 on professional expenses such as hiring an accounting firm to help administer the business grants;
• $191,000 on payroll related to staff time spent on COVID-19-related issues through Nov. 6, in addition to payroll costs from Nov. 7-30 that have yet to be calculated;
• $956,000 on public health and human services wages;
• $166,000 on improved telework capabilities, including purchasing laptops and other equipment, in addition $388,000 is expected to be spent in the coming days on the work stations at the public safety dispatch center;
• $67,000 on personal protective equipment;
• $384,000 on public health expenses such as radios and a truck and trailer for public safety, in addition $117,000 is expected to be spent in the coming days on items such as a disinfection robot.