When small businesses across the country shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government tossed out a lifeline in the form of loans-turned-forgivable grants.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the federal government established the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses suffering losses during the pandemic. If PPP loan proceeds were used for qualifying costs and 60% of the loan proceeds were used for payroll costs, the federal government then forgave the loan.
“This was a pretty huge piece of the puzzle for a lot of businesses that were shut down,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, noting the program was offered to businesses last spring and again at the end of the year. “When the last federal stimulus passed at the end of the year, they clarified that the federal government is not going to tax those PPP dollars, which is really good news for business.”
However, unless Minnesota conforms to federal tax law, Meier said these forgivable loans will still be taxed in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, more than 100,000 businesses throughout the state participated in the PPP loan program. Without this change to the state tax law, small and mid-sized businesses could face further tax burdens.
“PPP loans were emergency funds to help local businesses survive the pandemic,” said state Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault). “Even with that assistance, many of them are still in dire situations. The last thing they need is any additional tax burden.”
Meier echoed Jasinski’s sentiments, stating that every bit of help the state can give to businesses is vital as the pandemic continues. He added that as business owners are starting to prepare to file their 2020 taxes, the time to address and make the change is now.
“Time is of the essence and with that something needs to happen sooner rather than later,” Meier said. “If (the Legislature) waits and passes it later in the year it would create a retroactive deal where business owners would have to refile or do something additional with their future taxes. That would just cause additional confusion, so we’re asking that the state cleans it up and takes care of it now.”
Meier said he has spoken with both Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) and knows they are both in support of the tax fix in regard to the PPP loans. He said he also was recently on a call with Gov. Tim Walz and while the governor didn’t take an official stance on the issue, Meier felt there was an overall agreement that the fix should happen.
Jasinski said this is a fix that should have already occurred.
“These loans are already exempt from federal taxes – it’s common sense we exempt them from state taxes as well. Senate Republicans actually tried several times to make it happen last year, but we couldn’t get agreement from House Democrats or the governor,” Jasinski said. “We’ll continue to work to get it done this year.”
As a call to action, the Owatonna Chamber pushed out the message earlier this week to the community to contact state legislators and the governor’s office to encourage the state to conform to federal PPP tax loan forgiveness and allow deductibility of expenses on Minnesota income tax returns. Meier said it is important the issue is handled as soon as possible in the 2021 session because the final tax payment is due April 15.
“It is about making things easier for our business owners who are already dealing with so much,” Meier said. “Accomplishing this would really be helpful as they are having the dialogue on what is taxable and how this will impact taxes for the year.”
The Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism did not return a call for comment by press time.