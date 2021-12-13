There is no denying that the Steele County Free Fair is one of the prized icons of southern Minnesota. What people may be surprised to find out, though, is that the work that goes into putting on the state’s largest county fair never stops.
When diving in deeper to what makes the SCFF so great, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka will tell you that it is about constantly learning and hearing from other fairs and community events about what makes them a success.
“We can learn from new ideas at other fairs and we’re always looking for them,” Kozelka said. “We’re in an industry that is really about sharing ideas.”
For the last couple weeks, Kozelka has submerged himself even deeper into the world of fairs. On Nov. 29, during International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Convention in San Antonio, Texas, Kozelka was named the director for Zone 4. After being nominated and elected by his peers from across the nation, Kozelka will now be the main representative and liaison for the IAFE members in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as three areas in Canada: Manitoba, Saskatchewan and a portion of Ontario.
“Being nominated and voted in was an honor,” Kozelka said, adding that prior to the convention he had been alerted that his name was being brought up in conversation regarding this role. “I reached out to all the different areas that have been great mentors to me and asked their opinions if they thought I was the right person, and they all gave me high marks. That was very humbling.”
Kozelka stepped into the role as SCFF manager in 2018, following the resignation of former manager Jim Gleason, and retiring from a 32-year career at Aramark. Prior to taking the position, Kozelka had been serving on the Fair Board since 2012 and volunteering at the fair since 2009.
The SCFF has been a IAFE member for a long time, Kozelka said, and Fair Board directors have continuously participated in both the national and regional conventions each year. Following the conventions, the Fair Board will share the different ideas and lessons they picked up and how they can be incorporated into future fairs in Steele County.
“We talk about everything, from the future of airs to what is changing, from paperless transactions to thinking green,” said Kozelka. “When I took over and learned more about the IAFE and being a member, all the classes and training they provide helped me come from a totally different market and learn everything I need to keep the Steele County Free Fair running and successful.”
Kozelka said the IAFE offers roughly 40 classes every year that range in a variety of topics that large community events should consider. He said the IAFE is also a valuable resource in providing mentoring, and whenever he has a question he knows someone from the association will pick up his call.
“They are just a great group of people,” Kozelka said.
The IAFE is based out of Springfield, Missouri.
First up on the agenda
As a director, Kozelka will not be helping lead up the regional meetings — the first of his three year term coming up in March in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. He will also be responsible for acting as a liaison for the entire region on how the IAFE can support each and every fair and expos. This can include finding vendors and labor for the carnivals to talking about concerns with public safety.
Kozelka’s first priority, however, will be talking about how to help build a “bench” for these community events.
“I will be focusing on bench strength and how we can get more people involved in every fair out there,” he said, referencing the importance of finding new people to volunteer for their community fairs. “As long as fairs are going on, you need that new bench to bring in new ideas. So how do we get them to become volunteers and get interested in carrying out there county fair?”
Kozelka said the SCFF is in the very beginning stages of building their own “bench,” which could potentially take the form of associate board members who don’t have voting power, but will be an important part of gathering input. Though this is a high priority for Steele County, Kozelka said it is a want and need for fairs throughout the IAFE.
“We all want people to get involved in our fairs,” Kozelka said. “We all take a lot of pride in what we do and what we bring to our communities.”
Still fresh as the Zone 4 director, Kozelka said he is excited to bring the same energy he brings to SCFF to all of the members he now represents.
“Whether it is a little county fair that might get 15,000 over four days or the Minnesota State Fair getting over 2 million people in 12 days, we’re all on the same page,” he said. “We all are working together all the time.”