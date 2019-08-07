BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Since being named Blooming Prairie’s school superintendent this spring, and officially taking over that role July 1, Chris Staloch has spent the vast preponderance of his time “listening and learning,” he says, because “I want all voices to be heard as we craft our vision for the future.”
“We have to make tough decisions,” but “if you listen to people at the table, that’s a big piece,” said Staloch, who had been the elementary principal in Blooming Prairie before ascending to the top spot. “Everybody is important, and everyone deserves to have a voice in what we do and how we do it.”
Staloch has been working especially closely this summer with business office staff to educate himself on the financial component of running a school district, he said. As a principal, “you advocate for your building,” but as superintendent, “you have to look at things big picture.”
He’s also forging a tighter bond with members of the school board, he said. Though he knows them well from prior experiences, a superintendent works hand-in-hand with the board, more so than a principal.
Staloch, who has been in the district for nearly 20 years and the elementary principal for almost a decade, also coached varsity baseball for a dozen years in Blooming Prairie. He and his wife, Amy, have been married for 11 years, and they have two elementary-aged children, Gabe and Claire, who both attend Blooming Prairie Elementary.
“We all felt he was the best fit for our district and our community,” Rodney Krell, the chairman of Blooming Prairie’s school board and leader of the superintendent search committee, said in March. Staloch was the choice of not only the school board, but also the administrative team and the teachers/staff team.
“We had tremendous candidates,” and “I’m very pleased with how that turned out,” said Barry Olson, Staloch’s predecessor as superintendent of the district. “Chris will be an outstanding community leader.”
Staloch will have to wrestle with space concerns, particularly at the elementary building, as Blooming Prairie continues a trend of growing enrollment.
“The best part is it’s been a slow growth. We haven’t been flooded with kids, but we’ll continue to grow at a similar rate because our culture here is so good,” Staloch said. While Blooming Prairie graduated two of its smallest classes in memory this year and last — only in the 30s — “we’re bringing in classes in the 60s.”
Consequently, Blooming Prairie will again have four sections of kindergarten this year, but the elementary will also have four sections of first grade, which is new, he said. If the district continues to see incoming classes in the 60s — or more — “we’ll have to be creative with our space, or we’ll need to look at our facilities.”
A hallmark of Blooming Prairie, particularly at the young-elementary level, is manageable class sizes, and that’s appreciated by parents, students, and teachers, he said. “That’s very important to us.”
In grades kindergarten-third, the district would prefer roughly 20 students in a section, he said. Especially at those ages, research shows students benefit significantly from more one-on-one attention and small-group dynamics.
Amid a state and nationwide teacher shortage, attracting quality staff members to Blooming Prairie also will be a challenge, he said. “We will have to do more recruiting and reaching out to universities,” but “one of the best things we can do is take care of our current staff, because they are our best advocates of our culture.”
“The biggest thing I want is for people to feel cared for,” he said. “I want us to be known for caring for students, staff, parents, and the community, and if we do that, Blooming Prairie will be a great place to be.”
Staloch surmised the “perception of public education” has diminished in recent years, and starting salaries for teachers are lower than in many other professions, a combination that has led to fewer pursuing — or sticking with — teaching. In addition, teachers are asked to do more now than ever before.
“There are more demands on people in education, generally, all our jobs,” he said. “You have to have a true passion for it.”
Though Staloch was a principal in Blooming Prairie for nearly a decade, stepping up to superintendent has been an adjustment, he said. Olson “was the guy we went to with big issues, but now I’m the end of the line.”
Still, he’s “honored” to have the role, and he’s “looking forward to making stronger connections,” he said. At the elementary, “I was all about building relationships, and I want to do that as a district.”
“I view myself as a servant leader,” he concluded. “I want to honor the past,” but also “create a brighter future.”