An Owatonna man is facing charges after he allegedly prevented a woman from leaving a home, according to court documents.
Zachary James Eisen, 28, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with one count of false imprisonment, a felony. He is also facing two misdemeanor charges for domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place early Saturday morning in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were alerted of a domestic disturbance at 1:25 a.m. on Kim Lane Southwest. Police spoke with a female victim who was reportedly visibly shaken and crying. The victim told police she had picked Eisen up at 11:42 p.m. at a bar and he began yelling at her and calling her names, according to the report. The victim said Eisen allegedly went into the bathroom and tore down the shower curtain before holding her down on the bed and biting the tip of her nose while yelling at her.
The victim said she tried to leave the bedroom, but that Eisen allegedly stood in her way and continued to yell at her. A witness told police she could hear the altercation over the phone when the victim called her, according to the police report.
Police made contact with Eisen on the back porch and reportedly could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Eisen allegedly told the officers both he and the victim were arguing and yelling.
Police reported finding the shower curtain and shower curtain rod broken off from the wall and in the tub.
Eisen is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.