The Medford School Board spent Monday night talking about learning model updates, cases within the district and how the district plans to proceed with school athletics as the county and state report increases in COVID-19 cases.
Monday was a no school day for students as teachers and staff prepped for the targeted distance learning week following Thanksgiving break. As previously announced, students will remain in their current learning model through the rest of this week. Superintendent Mark Ristau says the district will make sure students are sent home with the materials and devices needed for distance learning.
“Our goal is still to make it to Friday, our inhouse numbers are ok right now and the county was fine with that moving forward,” Ristau said.
Distance learning for Medford students begins Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 4 with a break for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday. Ristau hopes to bring students back to their current learning model on Monday, Dec. 7, depending on case data.
The board also agreed to push the beginning of winter sports back to Dec. 7. The remaining fall sports, football and volleyball, will continue as long as it is safe to do so. The move comes as a way to provide closure to an existing season while putting a pause on starting a new season.
“That may be wishful thinking,” Ristau said, adding that an extension might be necessary.
Fall extracurricular activities will also continue contingent on safety, according to Ristau, with plans to halt extracurriculars in the winter.
Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will be issuing new guidelines for youth sports. In a previous press phone conference Gov. Walz said he would announce a pause in school activities including sports, according to MinnPost. The governor pointed to an increase in the number of COVID-19 case outbreaks related to sports.
Owatonna School District is following a similar path with plans to finish the high school fall activity season though Nov. 21. Owatonna’s winter high school activities will be delayed until it is safer to return. A date for returning will be determined using COVID-19 rate data. All Owatonna Middle School activities have already been suspended until further notice.
Blooming Prairie plans to finish up their fall sports and extracurricular activities. A start date for the winter extracurriculars is yet to be determined.
Several Medford staff have just completed quarantining and another staff member is quarantining awaiting test results. Depending on those results more students and staff may have to switch to distance learning.
Most recently Steele County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases within the past 48 hours. Last Thursday the county’s case rate per 10,000 was at 41.99. With trends going in the wrong direction and Ristau says the next rate could be in the 60s and could jump up even more the following week.
“Our new positives have more than doubled from last week and we have quadrupled over the last two weeks for our cases,” Amy Caron Steele County Public Health Director said on Monday.
The next Medford School Board meeting is set for Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.