Often overlooked, mussels hold an important role in local river ecosystems. So when population numbers are low, state biologists step in to help with conservation efforts.
Mike Davis, an aquatic ecologist and the Minnesota Statewide Mussel Survey project manager at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is hoping to place native freshwater mussels in the Cannon River near Medford and Faribault as a part of the state’s conservation efforts. The mucket mussel, a threatened species in Minnesota, are a part of the food chain and result in a cleaner waterway.
Last fall, Davis and a team of biologists released mussels in the Cannon and Straight rivers. The biologists conduct surveys, monitor population numbers, measure growth and attempt to reestablish mussel populations that have been nearly killed off or struggle to repopulate on their own. Mussels released into the local rivers are first raised in a lab in Lake City.
Fertilized mussel eggs develop in the gills of the female mussels, eventually forming tiny larvae called glochidia. The glochidia is then released into the water to temporarily parasitize fish gills for two to three weeks.
“Then they sort of metamorphose like a caterpillar in a cocoon into these little baby mussels that then drop to the riverbed and start growing,” Davis said. “We duplicate that here in our lab.”
Some species of freshwater mussels require specific hosts, while others are less picky. In the lab, walleye and largemouth bass are used as hosts to the mucket mussel.
“We bring those fish into the lab and collect female (mussels) and then we extract the larvae that are mature from the females and then put them into a little water bath with the fish so they can attach to the fish,” Davis said.
After several weeks of growth, the juvenile mussels break away from their host. The crew collects the baby mussels to raise them in artificial substrate with additional food and filtered river water. Once the mussels have grown one to three millimeters in length, they are put in containers and placed in corresponding lakes, essentially creating an underwater environment for growth and protection from predators.
These containers also allow the crew to recollect mussels for analysis later. Once one to two inches in size, the mussels are collected, marked and released at different sites along the river. Davis said they intend to continue this work for years in order to reestablish the mucket mussel population. However the project is contingent on funding as they have no permanent funding at the moment.
“So we go through a competitive process with the Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources and we’ve been approved for another round of funding that would start July 1, assuming the Legislature approves the funding and that will take us through another couple of years of working on this,” Davis said.
Emerging research continues to show just how important mussels are to river ecosystems, Davis said. Mussels are filter feeders, meaning they bring water and organic matter into their bodies and deposit the remaining organic material for other invertebrates and fish to consume.
“It creates what I say is sort of the freshwater equivalent of a coral reef,” Davis said. “It creates biological hotspots and they can become extremely abundant.”
The mussels “clean” the water by removing phytoplankton and the bacteria and fungi that have attached to nonorganic particles, according to the DNR. Mussel shells also provide a place for algae and insect larvae to attach to. Large groups of mussels then attract hungry fish, including their host fish.
Davis said they have found about 50 species of mussels within the state, with varying population sizes and conservation statuses. The mucket mussel, the species the crew is currently working to repopulate, is listed as threatened in Minnesota.
“The conditions in the rivers have improved quite a bit because of the Clean Water Act … industrial waste has been diminished, this allowed life to return to stretches of rivers where these animals just couldn’t live anymore,” Davis said.
Muckets were once widespread in the Cannon River, according to survey results. In 1987, the DNR completed a survey documenting which species were present, also noting empty shells which indicate a species’ past presence. A follow up survey was completed in 2010/2011 for comparisons. While some mussel species were doing fine, Davis says the mucket population wasn’t ideal.
The mucket population was reduced to a small population between the Byllesby Reservoir and Northfield, thus the fish in that stretch of the river couldn’t get to the rest of the river to transport mussel larvae to further colonize other areas of the river. That is where the DNR has stepped in with plans to place mussels downstream of Faribault and upstream of Northfield.
They hope to create a healthier and cleaner river in the long haul. The DNR has already seen some promising results in other river systems, such as finding new populations beyond their release sites or measuring significant growth in released mussels.
“So we’re pretty sure that’s going to happen with the Cannon River as well,” Davis said.
The public should expect to see DNR staff wading in the river and releasing more mussels this September.