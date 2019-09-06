OWATONNA — Rebecca Moore has lived in Owatonna most of her entire life. She went to school here, she works here, and she is raising her family here.
“Inclusivity really matters to me as a wife and a mother, but also just as a community member who is invested in Owatonna,” Moore said. “My family is diverse. I’m married to a black man and we have children who are bi-racial. And we have seen our fair share of discriminatory incidents in Owatonna.”
Following an incident at the Owatonna High School in February, when racist social media posts by white students ignited emotional unrest among the student body that ultimately led to a lockdown of the building and law enforcement called to the scene, Moore was among many community members who instantaneously became both passionate and vocal in the call for change.
“I am going to use whatever privilege that I have to be vocal about this, but I want to be vocal in a way that leads to solutions,” Moore asserted.
Since February, Moore has become actively involved in the Better Together Planning Committee — a group of citizens persistent on making Owatonna a safe, welcoming, and supportive community for all people. In order to make its mission a reality, the group is inviting the entire public to do something personal and sometimes uncomfortable: talk.
The Better Together community engagement series will return on Tuesday, Sept. 10, for the second session titled "Who we want to be as a community." The open discussion will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Owatonna Middle School Cafeteria and will once again be facilitated by Bukata Hayes with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council alongside Owatonna community leaders.
Hayes facilitated that first of the three part series in June, titled "Who are we as a community?" At the first discussion, 100 concerned citizens attended to talk about what it means to make Owatonna a safe and cohesive community for people from all walks of life.
“We didn’t know what to expect with the first session in June,” Moore admitted. “I wasn’t sure if 20, 10, or zero people would show up. We were pleasantly surprised with the turnout, though it wasn’t very diverse.”
Since then the planning committee has not only taken feedback from the public, but has spent countless hours reaching out to different groups of people throughout the community. Moore said that the goal is to get the broadest range of people to attend these discussions so that all concerns, ideas, and hopes can be shared.
“I’m not saying that we have a ton of problems here, but if we don’t talk about them it will never change,” Moore said. “No community is perfect, so now what do we do and who do we want to be?”
The goal of the second discussion is to find these answers to the questions Moore is posing. She added that it is the duty of today’s society to come together and set the best possible example for the next generations of Owatonna’s community.
“It is 2019,” Moore said. “We should we well past these issues, but we’re not, and that is very concerning to me.”
“I have found that it is a risk to speak out on issues like this because not everybody sees them the same way,” she continued. “But I would regret it more if I didn’t say something and take that risk.”
The second installment of the Better Together community engagement series is sponsored by Owatonna Public Schools, the City of Owatonna Human Rights Commission, United Way of Steele County, and Owatonna Forward. The event is open to the public and food will be provided.