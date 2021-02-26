Even as it prepares to close out the month having spent 10 times what it did in January on natural gas, the Owatonna Public Utilities Commission looks to pass on those costs with as little impact to its customers as possible.
During its Tuesday meeting, the commission unanimously agreed to a plan that would spread out the burden for its 10,600 natural gas customers over the next 12 months. According to OPU General Manager Roger Warehime, that will mean an increase of less than $30 a month for the average customer. The increases are set to begin in April and will cover approximately $350 for the average residential customer. Warehime said this compares to the average residential customer’s annual natural gas bill hitting at approximately $600 on a normal year.
The customers are not the only ones covering higher than normal natural gas use due to the climate crisis in Texas last week that nearly shut down the state. The historic cold caused natural gas wells to freeze, making it impossible to send gas through the Northern Natural Gas pipeline used in most of southern Minnesota.
“We are dipping into $2.5 million of our reserves to help cover the bill,” Warehime told the commission. “We are glad we have those reserves and we’re able to call upon them, especially since we have already had to provide a $1 million payment already. But we had to look at what this all means for our costs and how to cover it.”
OPU also will recover $400,000 through a purchase gas adjustment, according to Warehime, but still has to get back the remaining $8.6 million. While options such as several adjustments over a number of months would be the simplest and guarantee total recovery, Warehime said that would do little to protect customer equity.
Warehime recommended the commission approve implementation of a new billing system that would spread the increased cost over a number of months, reasoning that the magnitude of the charges would be too big of an impact on customers to assess all at once.
During a Minnesota Public Utilities Commission special planning meeting on Tuesday, retail utilities such as Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy also discussed how to mitigate the extreme spike in natural gas prices this month. Minnesota Public Radio News reported Wednesday that a final decision hasn't been made yet, but that changes in customer bills are not expected to occur immediately.
“We’re preliminarily thinking that we incurred about $300 per residential customer to procure that natural gas to serve them,” said Amy Liberkowski, Xcel's director of regulatory pricing and analysis. Liberkowski added that company had predicted that the average residential customer would burn about $50 worth of natural gas this month, which was a low forecast.
PUC financial analyst Bob Harding said that for now, customers will pay the price that their utilities had initially predicted for February. Harding said retailers will use the built-in deferral until September in the monthly purchase gas adjustment for any excess costs incurred this month.
Warehime told the local utilities commission that they feel that model is not the right fit for OPU.
“They were talking about how customers won’t see the impact until September and that conceivably the October and November bills will start to see the bump up,” Warehime said. “They practice an already annual true-up, which obviously violates the whole idea of customer equity as the true-up is more based on the utility than the customer.”
While discussing options for OPU, Commissioner Matt Kottke said it was important to keep the customers in mind during what has already been a difficult year for many.
“This helps reduce our impact on customers having to absorb some additional costs and gets us back fairly quickly to where we want to be,” Kottke said. “I do, however, think it’s important the we don’t go out past 12 months only because people could forget about why they are having to pay this extra amount.”
The board expressed some concerns on how the money will be recouped if a customer were to move and leave the area before paying their portion of the February impact. Warehime agreed that there's a risk that that will happen, but believes the trade off is necessary to reduce placing an overwhelming burden on customers.