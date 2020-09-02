It has been roughly six months since the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week the city made its first step toward re-purposing the cardio and weight areas as it moves away from the exercise business.
“When the fitness side first started up, we didn’t have businesses that had gymnasiums and weights and all that,” said Troy Klecker, the city's community development director who has also served as the interim Parks and Recreation director since 2018. “It was a true community need at the time that we started, and it continued to be for many years, but now the fitness side of it directly competes against a couple of private businesses we have in the community.”
During Tuesday's Owatonna City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved an agreement with the Owatonna Wrestling Association, allowing the group to utilize the gymnasium and weight room area for practice, camps and clinics during the upcoming year. Klecker said the association was running into obstacles with its current space and allowing for proper social distancing during COVID-19, and that this would allow the city to fill a community need while the it assesses how the facility can be used in the long term.
The decision to keep the fitness center permanently closed was made on an administrative level in June followed by the reimbursement of prepaid memberships, according to Klecker. While the city had been contemplating the future of the fitness center for a while, Klecker said when COVID-19 came along it seemed like the time to close the doors permanently
“When the orders came that we could open the facilities back up again, we saw that it was going to take a lot to get it up and going again from a staffing standpoint,” Klecker said. “At the same time, the private gyms were able to open again at 25-50% and as they were struggling to get going it didn’t make sense for us to open up and compete with them.”
According to Klecker, reopening the fitness center and potentially taking business away from privately owned gyms during a trying time for business didn’t fit “philosophically” with what the city’s Park and Recreation Department tries to do.
“We are trying to provide opportunities that the community does not have,” Klecker said. “This was one we did need, but now we don’t and businesses were struggling. On top of that, we subsidize our programming and we should not be using taxpayer dollars to subsidize that. All of this played into our decisions to discontinue the weights and fitness portion of our center.”
Staffing expenses also contributed to the decision to close the fitness center, according to Klecker. He said not having to staff the fitness side will help control the city’s costs.
While the cardio and weight equipment will be removed within the next month, Klecker said the gymnasium and pool will continue to be utilized in the future for city programming. At this time, however, Klecker said city staff is hesitant to start new programs in the facility as the public health pandemic continues.
“We want to focus on what sort of other amenities or programs the community does not have that we could provide in this facility,” Klecker said. “With COVID-19, it’s going to take a little while to ramp up programming and have people comfortable enough to come, so regardless there is going to be a delay. Allowing the Wrestling Association to use the space for a year while we look at what we want to use that space for long term makes sense.”
The city will receive $6,000 from the Wrestling Association for use of the facility until Aug. 31, 2021.
No changes have been made to the Tennis Center at this time.