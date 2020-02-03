OWATONNA — For the first time Tuesday night, students at Owatonna High School will be joining forces with college musicians from The Concordia Band out of Moorhead for a joint show at St. John Lutheran Church.
The collaboration comes as the result of a friendship between Concordia College’s band director Peter Haberman and the Huskies’ equivalent, Peter Guenther.
“We’ve always said, ‘Boy, it would be great to do a concert together,’” explained the latter. “Now, for the first time, we’re able to do that.”
It was nearly a year ago when the show got scheduled because the Concordia performers had a tour booked and knew they were going to be in the area.
“We got the dates locked in, and that’s simply how it happened,” said Guenther.
Each band will perform its own set, and then come together for a joint rendition of Austrian composer Thomas Doss’ “St. Florian Choral.” While the high school band has been rehearsing this piece on its own, Haberman will also be visiting with students Tuesday and the groups will come together for a bit before the show to add the finishing touches.
Apart from working with the Concert Band, Haberman will be at the high school all morning running clinics with a number of ensembles. On Concordia’s current eight-day tour, he noted that students and staff will be visiting 16 schools in total as they make their way down to Iowa and back.
Most of the concerts will also be joint performances with local districts, according to Haberman. When planning tours, he said the college’s music department will often opt to stay nearer to home, cutting down on driving and allowing more time for an educational component along the way.
“It really empowers them to share their music with other communities when they leave Concordia,” he said, of the benefit for his students.
For Guenther’s part, he felt working with college performers would be a good opportunity for his classes to see what playing an instrument could look like after graduation.
“Showing kids that there is life after high school when it comes to music is one of the reasons why we do collaborations like this,” he explained. “All too often, we think, ‘I’m done. I won’t play anymore after I graduate.’ This sends the message that your music is for your life.”
Although this is the first collaboration with Concordia, Guenther said the Moorhead group won’t be the Huskies’ only collegiate guest this season.
“The collaborations are going to keep coming,” he laughed.
For the Concert Band’s regularly-scheduled performance in March, it will be playing alongside the Luther College Concert Band. Guenther said the Decorah, Iowa group was also on tour and, since horn player Luke Berkley is an Owatonna alum, asked if they could stop by and do a show.
Tuesday night’s concert is free and open to the public, although a freewill donation to Concordia College will be accepted to help cover tour costs. The performance will start at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. S. in Owatonna.