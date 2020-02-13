BLOOMING PRAIRIE — In helping inform design plans for the reconstruction of Highway 218 through town, a core group of community stakeholders met Tuesday at Blooming Prairie Elementary School.
Although not the typical make-up of a city meeting, MnDOT was eager to seek out the opinions of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders on their concerns and hopes for the project, after hearing from older residents that children didn’t typically cross the thoroughfare.
“We wanted to check that knowledge and ask the kids directly,” explained Cindy Morgan, public engagement coordinator for MnDOT District 6. “They’re a dedicated group of walkers and bikers, and it would be great to understand what some of the challenges are to crossing Highway 218.”
Throughout the planning process, she added that it had become clear the road was a big divider for the town. Cars, trucks and semis are expected to slow significantly through the heart of Blooming Prairie, but with curves and limited pedestrian safety features, Morgan noted it’s still a difficult place to cross.
“We asked [students] to share their top three concerns, and it was pretty clear that most of them wanted to go to the south end of town where the Dairy Queen and the Casey’s are. We affectionately started calling it the food triangle,” she explained. “It was also an area where it was difficult to get across the highway, and some kids remarked that there really were no sidewalks. That made them feel unsafe, as well.”
Although reconstruction isn’t scheduled to start for a couple of years, City Administrator Andrew Langholz said MnDOT and the city have already begun gathering a significant amount of feedback from residents.
“We’ve done surveys and they’ve gotten feedback and it’s basically exactly [the places] you’d think,” he said, of the areas that cause the most concern. “There’s the intersection by Vandal’s Family Market … crossings by Main Street and North Third Street. Basically, the places where you can get across the railroad tracks are the big three.”
MnDOT has estimated a cost of $9.46 million for the project, which will take out the existing surface down to the base and put in a new concrete layer, but can also be used for adjustments to the sidewalks and borders of the roadway that are still within the agency’s right-of-way. The project is set to cover 0.6 miles of the road, from Third Street to Highway 30, with construction currently slated for the summer of 2023.
After hearing from students about their concerns Tuesday morning, Morgan said MnDOT staff then turned some of the issues over to the kids.
“We took a problem, assigned it to a group and said, ‘How would you design to solve that?’” said Morgan. “That was fun because it brought up some other things. It led into other questions and some of that analysis part … They started to get a little insight into transportation planning.”
Second grade teacher Kim Lea, who worked on coordinating the event, added that Morgan would ask students which parts of the troubleshooting and design process they liked, linking them to different careers. Because MnDOT’s visit overlapped with the elementary school’s STEAM Day — standing for “science, technology, engineering, art and math” — this emphasis on real-world learning also played a large part in the feedback session.
“I think the biggest thing about the day was that kids enjoyed what they were doing. It wasn’t a sit-and-get type of learning — there was a lot of talking, there was a lot of problem-solving, there was a lot of sharing,” said Lea.
She added that MnDOT had visited for last year’s inaugural STEAM Day, and that this initial connection had helped facilitated Morgan and her team coming back. In addition to working with the state employees, younger students got to meet with the KAAL Weather Lab and a number of classes were able to make their own kaleidoscopes with the Works Museum.
In the planning sessions with the transportation department, Lea added that one of the students’ main takeaways was the feeling that their voices were being heard.
“Those kids felt so empowered. They felt that the things they were saying were really being heard and potentially having an impact on how 218 is being built. I heard so many kids saying, ‘They really listened to us. They really wanted to know what we thought,’” said Lea. She added that this gave her a fresh perspective, noting that as an adult she can tend to feel that those types of things are out of her control.
When talking with kids during the visit, Morgan added another thing that students responded strongly to was the fact that their design ideas could impact Highway 218 for the rest of their lifetimes.
“The one thing that the kids just loved was the idea that the roadway was 70 years old,” she recalled, explaining that the bottom of the highway dates back to 1950. “I told them this is really a way to impact their community for the rest of their lives. That brought up a lot of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs.’”