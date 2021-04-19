In an academic year full of new conditions, staff at the Owatonna Area Learning Center (ALC) has worked to meet students where they are at and build relationships during a rather distant year.
While taking on any leadership role can be a challenge, throw in a pandemic there are sure to be some extra hurdles. Brenton Shavers is working his way through his first year as the ALC principal. Last week he met with the Owatonna School Board to discuss how the year was going so far. He was joined by Marc Wiese, a language arts teacher that worked with ALC students, who discussed his immersive experience working with the school’s Edgenuity program, a 24/7 online access learning program.
Beyond the Owatonna school district, the ALC also serves Medford and students in surrounding communities, honoring the student’s home district requirements, according to Shavers. Currently the ALC serves about 90 students and offers as many "wraparound services" as possible, including services with Fernbrook, Anisha Zak with Workforce Development and Community Pathways.
“For us it's all about relationships and we know that if we're going to get anywhere with our students, we truly have to develop a relationship with them,” Shavers said.
To further build meaningful relationships, Shavers notes that all ALC staff are trained in trauma informed strategies. Additionally the ALC students and staff often volunteer together, although not so much this year. Furthermore, the staff is receiving additional training on how to incorporate blended learning strategies into their classrooms.
“We've spent a lot of time this year on the computer, that face-to-face part in traditional teaching practices has kind of gone to the wayside,” Shavers said. “I really want to make sure that we are able to utilize both once we come back."
Integrating more blended learning techniques also gives students more control over their learning. Weiss discussed his experience integrating blended learning with Edgenuity, a platform offered through language arts, credit recovery, night school and summer school, into his classroom. Edgenuity allows students to work at their own pace and teachers can tailor course content to meet student’s unique needs and students have access to the content at all hours, making it ideal for students who may have work or nontraditional schedules.
“Each individual student is different. So what's nice about (Edgenuity) is that I can work with a student and that’s specifically for them, and the other students can do their work on their own,” Weis said.
It's as if each student has their own education plan, Shavers added. While originally focusing Edgenuity’s usage on the language arts course, the ALC has since added credit recovery offerings through the platform. Through Edgenuity in the credit recovery program, students can focus on class content they need to learn rather than also relearning the material that they already understood.
Edgenuity is not only for the ALC; students at Owatonna High School have also used the platform. Going forward the district will look to use Edgenuity potentially for some of its electives courses which may not have enough students to offer a full section, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad.