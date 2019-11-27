STEELE COUNTY — Through a surprising and enormous act of generosity, the dream of bringing a K-9 unit back to the Steele County Sheriff’s office just became reality.
On Tuesday, the Steele County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to accept a total of $15,550 in donations toward the K-9 project. Of those donations, $15,000 came from one anonymous individual.
“I was very surprised to receive such an amount. It gives you this great feeling knowing that someone wanted to give that,” said Sheriff Lon Thiele. “But I don’t want to lose sight of the ones who have given other amounts, too. Every little bit counts, whether it’s $15,000 or $50.”
Alongside the anonymous donation, the most recent round of donations also came from the Owatonna Veterinary Services, Matthew Holland with Holland Hogs, and Darrick’s Preferred Auto. Earlier this month, donations were accepted from the Elk’s Lodge, Premier Bank, VFW Post 3723, Owatonna Motor Company, WFLA Lodge 127, Noble RV, VFW Auxiliary, and JJD Companies totaling $2,550.
“I think with these donations we can expect to procure a dog at the start of the year and have them up and running by spring,” Thiele told the commissioners.
Since the first round of donations was accepted by the county, Thiele said that he has received an outpouring of support from the community in bringing the K-9 program back. Re-establishing a K-9 unit within the sheriff’s office was a heavily discussed topic during the 2018 sheriff’s race, where Thiele was challenged by Deputy Darrin Helget for the top law enforcement job in the county. Thiele won by a 7% margin, but took note of his opposition's priorities, specifically the K-9 unit.
“It was never a ‘no’ to the idea. It was just not a priority,” Thiele explained, stating that the program is still not a budgeted item for 2020. “We had other items that needed to be financed and honestly it’s still that way now, but we’re decided to look at places that would maybe want to donate to assist in getting a K-9 program relocated to Steele County, and now we have just that.”
Thiele originally said that they had a roughly $20,000 goal to get the program restarted, adding that acquiring a forfeited vehicle that will be outfitted as the office’s new K-9 squad car was a ‘big win’ in the process.
Deputy Caleb Buck, a two-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, has already been tapped as the handler for the K-9.
The Owatonna Police Department also recently reinstated their K-9 program, with Officer Casey Martin acting as the handler for K-9 Vegas. Commissioner Jim Abbe questioned if a joint venture with the city would be a better option for the sheriff’s office, but Thiele explained that having two K-9 units within Steele County will be an even greater benefit.
“There is always a mutual aid agreement out there between the county and the city,” Thiele said. “Two dogs in Steele County are going to allow us to even better help each other out.”
Thiele said that others in the community have reached out to the sheriff’s office to provide support in other ways beside monetary donations. He stated that one veterinary clinic has offered to provide services once the K-9 is purchased while another person has offered to fit the dog with a Kevlar vest when the time comes. Several people have also offered to help provide food for the dog.
“The overwhelming support for the K-9 has just been amazing,” Thiele said. “This is giving us another partner on the street and another partner to work with.”
Thiele said that there is still research to be done on what breed of dog the office will look into purchasing and that it will be both a tracker and narcotics dog.