WASECA — A Waseca teen was killed Wednesday night in a single vehicle crash and a deputy on scene received third-degree burns.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. when a green Ford Ranger pickup truck struck a power pole and rolled on County Road 4 near the intersection of 330th avenue.
Alexis Tiegs, 15, was thrown from the vehicle onto the opposite side of the roadway causing fatal injuries at the scene. The male teen driver, a 16-year-old, was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the press release, Deputy Josh Langr arrived on the scene and discovered the truck. While working on scene the deputy inadvertently walked into the partially downed power line suffering third-degree burns. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated.
The Minnesota State Patrol are continuing the investigation of the crash.
Waseca Police Department, Waseca Fire Department, North Ambulance, North Air Care and the Minnesota State Patrol all assisted on the scene.