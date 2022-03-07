Nearly every seat in the Little Theatre of Owatonna was filled and even more people tuned in from the comfort of their homes over the last weekend during the Hometown Sampler concert series.
A number of familiar faces were back again to take the stage for the performances beginning Friday night and ending Sunday afternoon. The Gogs, Bad Tangerines, Turn the Page and Mile 5 showcased their respective musical talents throughout the weekend.
Despite the slightly lower than average attendance, the fundraising event once again exceeded its goal of $27,000, raising a total of $28,032 and 250 pounds of food for the Marketplace, according to Community Pathways of Steele County Executive Director Dom Korbel.
“What this community is capable of when it comes to generosity is amazing,” Korbel said. “All of these dollars will go directly toward the purchase of buying healthy food to feed those we serve at Community Pathways.”
Falling annually on the first weekend of March, the Hometown Sampler is not only a standalone fundraiser for the local food shelf — it’s also a way to kick off Minnesota FoodShare Month, which takes place every spring. Korbel said hundreds of food shelves across the state of Minnesota participate each year, and the funds and pounds of food raised contribute to the eligibility of the proportional match program through Minnesota FoodShare.
While the month of March is focused on raising dollars and food for the Marketplace, Korbel said in April and beyond the focus will gear back toward closing the gap with the capital campaign for the expansion of the Community Pathways facility.
The campaign, which kicked off during the beginning of 2021, had a $2.6 million fundraising goal to double the size of the current facility, offer more services and improve the already existing resources for the community. Korbel said, as of this week, $2.4 million has been raised. With 92% coming from individuals and businesses in Steele County, the remainder of what has been raised so far was donated by the Bremer Foundation.
“The Bremer Foundation may not be local, but they are a great support of the Owatonna community and Steele County,” Korbel said. "We are about $200,000 away from reaching the goal, and it’s just been incredible to see the amount of community support throughout the campaign.”
Korbel said following the month of March, he and the team at Community Pathways will be turning their focus back to local businesses, organizations and individuals to raise the additional funds needed to hit the goal.
When the campaign started last year, it was anticipated it would last until December of 2023. With the great success thus far, however, it is assumed the campaign will succeed and finish much sooner than anticipated.