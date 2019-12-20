OWATONNA — The parking lot to HyVee lit up — quite literally — with excitement Tuesday night, as a fire truck and police car kept their lights flashing.
Luckily, no one was in trouble and there was no need for a rescue. Instead, the corresponding firefighters and police officers were located in front of the grocery store’s main doors laughing, singing carols, and ringing bells.
Over the last three years, it has become an annual tradition for the Owatonna Fire Department and Owatonna Police Department to hold a friendly competition during the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. For two hours, the battling teams stand side by side and try with all their might to out-shine one another and fill their kettles.
“It was so much fun,” said Linda Selsjeth, the chair of the service unit for the local chapter of the Salvation Army, who stopped by during the hoopla on Tuesday to see the group in action. “They were having a good time. Everyone was having an amazing time!”
During their two hours of ringing, Selsjeth said the crew brought in $526.17, with the fire department reigning victorious by $28 more than the police.
“HyVee is usually a really good spot, but we don’t normally make $500 a night let along in two hours,” Selsjeth exclaimed.
Though Tuesday night was both fun and successful, Selsjeth stated that the organization is still in desperate need of more bell ringers and more donations for the remainder of the Red Kettle Campaign. The kettles will be out at Cash Wise, HyVee, Farway, Fleet Farm, Cabela’s, Walgreens, and Walmart until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve — Tuesday, Dec. 24.
“It is hardest for us to fill the spots at Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Walgreens,” Selsjeth stated. “Fleet Farm will let us ring inside if it is below zero, but other than that those places you have to ring outside, and a lot of the people who ring for us are older and can’t sit outside very long.”
“So I’m looking for a few hearty souls who like to be outside during the winter,” she laughed. “There’s got to be some ice fishermen, snowmobilers, and outdoor hockey players who want to come ring the bell for an hour.”
Selsjeth added that they are also behind on donations, totaling $40,000 with only a handful of days left to ring. In 2018, the Red Kettle Campaign raised $68,000 in Steele County.
“We need another $40,000, that would be nice,” Selsjeth said. “Our kettles end on Tuesday, but we can accept donations until the 31st at the store.”
Though the donations aren’t what Selsjeth was hoping to see, she still asserts that the Steele County community is one of the most generous groups of people one can find.
“We have such a generous community that is right there and always willing to help,” she stated. “Whatever we need, they’re always there.”
Those interested in volunteering can go to SalvationArmyNorth.org and enter the 55060 zip code under the volunteering tab. Interested parties may also call the Bell Ringer Hotline at 507-649-2703.
To make a monetary contribution after Christmas Eve, donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 1810 S. Cedar Avenue in Owatonna. Checks can be made out to “Salvation Army” with “Steele County” in the memo to assure that the dollars remain local.