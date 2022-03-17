A Rochester man is currently serving his time in state prison after being convicted for using a stolen check to purchase a used car.
Corey Jay Gilbertson, 22, was sentenced in December to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony theft by check. Per the plea agreement, a second felony count of theft by swindle was dismissed.
Judge Karen Duncan presided over the case.
The charges stemmed from an April 2021 incident where Owatonna police received a report of a vehicle that had been purchased with a stolen check. The victim told offers they had sold their vehicle to a man who said he lived in Dodge Center for $1,200, which he paid for with a check. The bank later notified the victim that the check was fraudulent or stolen.
Police verified with the bank that the check was stolen from a man who lives in Dodge Center, according to court records, and Gilbertson was identified by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect to the theft.
Later that month, the victim’s vehicle was located by the Kasson Police Department.
Gilbertson has four prior felony convictions, all for theft of a motor vehicle. He was convicted in Dakota County Court in 2019 and in Steele County Court in 2019 and twice in 2018.
He is currently incarcerated in the state prison in Lino Lakes, with an anticipated release date of Aug. 29, 2022.