When Judge Ross Leuning asked the people in a crowded country club to stand if they were related to a veteran, there was hardly a person left seated.
“This was just to show how many of us our connected to a veteran in some way,” Leuning said Thursday morning during his presentation at the One Nation Under God Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the Exchange Club of Owatonna at the Owatonna Country Club. “What is important is that they are a part of our community, and when they come home to our community, we are here to help them.”
Being a veteran himself, Leuning is well versed in what it means to support his peers. After nearly 38 years of service, a majority of which he served as a Navy JAG officer, Leuning has never stopped advocating for veterans. In 2017, he was tasked with spearheading the creation of the Veterans Treatment Court of Minnesota Third Judicial District, of which he is now the presiding judge. Luening, alongside Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, officially cut the ribbon for the judicial program at the Steele County Courthouse in September 2019.
Veterans court, its success stories and the reality of how mental health and substance abuse continues to plague service men and women were the main talking points for Leuning’s presentation. Though he apologized for not helping the crowd kick off their days on a happy note, Leuning said the conversation around the invisible wounds veterans sustain is a reality the community cannot overlook.
“This is really about war, about criminality, about trauma,” Leuning said. “It’s a tough way to start your day, but that’s what we’re dealing with. That’s why we have Veterans Court.”
Helping veterans
The Veterans Treatment Court is designed to provide support and resources for veterans involved with the criminal justice system, rather than punishment. These courts are modeled after mental health and drug courts, which were established to emphasize treatment rather than incarceration. The program includes frequent court visits, participation in treatment programs, and regular testing for substance abuse where applicable. For the veterans program, specifically, there are representatives from the Veterans Administration, or VA, at every session in an effort to get each participant connected to the benefits and resources they are entitled to.
Additionally, upon completion of the program, veterans are eligible to be listed as an honorable discharge from the military.
It is being able to truly help the veterans, though, that keeps Leuning invested in the program. Sharing a handful of stories — both ones with struggles and ones with success — Leuning painted a clear picture to the crowd of the devastating reality combat has those who serve.
“It’s important to know that after every one of our wars, all the way back throughout our country’s history, there is a crime wave,” Leuning said. “It’s a part of our history and it’s a part of our makeup as humans. After experiencing war, we come back with troubles and we often inflict those troubles on those we love: our community.”
Leuning said after the Civil War, two-thirds of those incarcerated were military veterans. He also added that well-known gangs have often stemmed from veterans returning from war, including the Jesse James gang following the Civil War and Hells Angels following World War II.
Mental health and crime
It was perhaps the Vietnam War, however, that Leuning said truly shined a light on the reality of mental health in those who have seen combat. According to Leuning, one-third of Vietnam Vets suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and approximately 50% of those veterans become involved in some sort of criminal activity. He also spoke about the reality of suicide rates among veterans, which he said currently sits at 17 deaths a day.
The final common denominator, Leuning told the crowd, was substance abuse of drugs, alcohol or both.
“We have just about one-quarter of a million service members from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars who suffer from either alcoholism, drug addiction, PTSD, or some form of those combined,” Leuning said. “Currently in our prisons, we have 182,000 veterans. I gave up on doing the math, but if you multiple $40,000 — how much it costs to keep a person in prison for one year — that’s a lot of money.”
What Leuning stressed during his presentation, though, is that veterans court programs are proven to help.
“Here’s the cool thing … veterans courts have a 90% success rate, which is better than any program hands down,” Leuning said. “That equals about 163,000 people who wouldn’t have to be in prison if they were in veterans court. That’s a lot of cash saved, just the dollars makes sense, but we’re talking about lives.”
Since the beginning of the program in the Third District, which encompasses 11 counties, Leuning said there have been 53 participants and 12 graduations. There are currently 32 active participants. The programs meet on Fridays, starting in Fillmore County in the morning and finishing in Steele County in the afternoon.