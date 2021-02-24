For the first time Owatonna Public Schools has qualified for American Indian Education Aid, funding expected to help the district close achievement gaps for its native American population.
Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning at the district, provided the school board with an update regarding the funding and its stipulations at a Monday meeting.
The aid is available through the Minnesota Department of Education to districts with an American Indian student population of 20 or more. Districts that qualify get a base amount of $20,000. On top of that, for each American Indian student, the district receives an additional $358. OPS currently has 22 American Indian students.
Districts are notified each spring if eligible, notification include data on the school’s American Indian student count and AIEA estimates for the year. With the aid, OPS has established two goals, closing the achievement gap for American Indian students and working toward 100% graduation rate for eligible American Indians students.
According to Krell, the district is working to decrease the gap in reading and math proficiency rates on standardized tests for American Indian students by 1.5 percentage points by the end of this academic year.
“We really worked on the culturally responsive teaching practices and getting all of our high school teachers trained in that,” Krell said. “We purchased a variety of new texts that represent our American Indian students for our libraries.”
OPS has made a conscious effort to encourage and enroll these students in specialized courses that will support their needs such as AVID, Rising Scholars, REACH, Advanced Placement or Capstone Courses, Krell noted.
To ensure 100% graduation rate for Native American students, school counselors have kept track of their progress and offered professional learning opportunities as it relates to Native American identity. The program also requires the district to have an American Indian Parent Advisory Committee and to collaborate with the group for program planning.
“American Indian families need to be able to report whether or not they believe that the education that's received in Owatonna Public Schools meets their expectations,” Krell said.
The committee has issued a vote of concurrence, agreeing with the contents and implementation of the Indian Education Program plan, according to Monday’s presentation to the School Board.